PEET'S COFFEE ACHIEVES 100 PERCENT WATER PROCESSING FOR DECAFFEINATED COFFEES Bay Area roaster is the largest national coffee brand with 100 percent water processed decaffeinated coffee beans and K-Cup® pods across its retail and coffeebar offerings¹

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As decaffeinated coffee consumption increases at the start of the year, Peet's Coffee announces that the company has fully transitioned to water processing across its entire line of decaffeinated roasted beans, K-Cup® pods, and handcrafted decaf coffee beverages available in Peet's coffeebars. This process is chemical-free and naturally removes caffeine while ensuring the integrity, taste, and quality of the coffee beans for an optimal sipping experience.

Peet's Coffee innovates their line again with 100 percent water processing for decaffeinated coffees

Of the top five premium coffee brands available in U.S. grocery and mass retailers, Peet's Coffee is the only brand exclusively using the natural water process decaffeination method for all decaffeinated beans and K-Cup® pods.1 As one of the leading decaf brands, the move to water process its decaffeinated coffees comes as Peet's decaf bean portfolio has grown 11 percent over the past 12 months.2

"Peet's Coffee is dedicated to exceptional coffee experiences, with the most stringent standards in place for quality, sourcing, and taste," said Doug Welsh, vice president and roastmaster for Peet's Coffee. "We are continuously improving our coffee offerings to meet the lifestyle needs of our consumers, and decaffeinated coffee is an important staple for many. To the delight of our decaf coffee drinkers, we use the same superior roasted beans in our decaffeinated blends as we do in our regular coffees, so the flavor is never compromised. Now, they will be able to enjoy a Peet's coffee that is naturally decaffeinated though water process while maintaining the superior taste you'd expect from Peet's."

The water process decaffeination method gently removes caffeine from fresh coffee beans while maintaining the bean's distinctive flavor profile. Water process decaffeination occurs in two steps: First, the decaffeinator prepares a solution from pure hot water and unroasted coffee beans, then filters the caffeine out of that solution. Then, a batch of raw green coffee beans selected and supplied by Peet's are soaked in the solution. The caffeine flows out, leaving the flavor intact. The beans—full of flavor, not caffeine—are then dried and ready for careful hand roasting at Peet's Roastery in Alameda, CA.

Peet's decaffeinated coffee offerings include medium and dark roasts as well as organic and single origin coffees:

Decaf Major Dickason's Blend®(beans)

Decaf House Blend (beans and K-Cup® pods)

Decaf French Roast (beans)

Organic Decaf Terrena (beans)

Decaf Especial (K-Cup® pods)

Decaf Mocca Java (beans)

Decaf Sumatra (beans)

Coffee lovers can try Peet's decaf coffees for 20 percent off from Jan. 18-25 with code GREATDECAF at peets.com/decaf . Peet's decaf coffees can also be found at retailers nationwide at peets.com/finddecaf. To enjoy a handcrafted Peet's decaf beverage, find a coffeebar at peets.com/storelocator.

1 Source: Top 5 premium bagged coffee brands based on Nielsen AOC $ Volume P52W ending 11/6/21. All Peet's decaffeinated roasted beans on shelves with "freshest by" dates after August 13, 2021 are water processed. All Peet's decaffeinated K-Cup® pods with "best before" dates after June 1, 2022 are water processed.

2 Nielsen AOC $ Volume P52W ending 11/6/21.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans available at 17,000 grocery stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail cafes, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook .

