ONE Gas Increases Quarterly Dividend

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today increased the dividend for the first quarter 2022 by 4 cents per share to 62 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.48 per share.

(PRNewsfoto/ONE Gas, Inc.)

The dividend is payable March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 25, 2022.

The company expects an average annual dividend increase of 6% to 8% through 2026, with a target dividend payout ratio of 55% to 65% of net income, subject to its board of directors' approval.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact: Brandon Lohse 918-947-7472 Media Contact: Leah Harper 918-947-7123

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.