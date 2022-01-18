Liberty Defense Airport Shoe Screening Technology Earns Prestigious National Award

The technology has been recognized with the 2022 Interagency Partnership Award from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC). It is on track to eliminate the need for passengers to remove their shoes at the airport. The technology was developed by PNNL and exclusively licensed to Liberty Defense for commercialization

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider of concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company's millimeter-wave shoe screening technology, initially developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), was awarded the 2022 Interagency Partnership Award from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC).

Millimeter-Wave Shoe Scanner image courtesy of PNNL (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.)

The annual FLC awards are considered to be among the top honors in the technology transfer field and recognize federal laboratories for outstanding technology transfer achievements. PNNL was honored for its work on the technology, which was developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Science and Technology Directorate, and exclusively licensed to Liberty Defense in 2021 for commercialization.

"This is a great accomplishment and a true reflection of the partnership between PNNL and Liberty to bring innovative and next generation security technology to the market," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "The shoe screening technology, paired with the High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology body scanner, also licensed to Liberty, will revolutionize screening at aviation checkpoints."

The millimeter-wave shoe scanner uses advanced imaging to detect concealed objects in footwear without the wearer having to remove their shoes, creating a highly efficient, seamless screening process.

"In practice, the shoe screener could be integrated into the floor of the existing airport body scanning portals or be used as a standalone unit at the checkpoint," added Frain. "Our goal is to improve not only the efficacy of airport screening, but also improve the experience of passengers. This technology has the potential to do just that."

In additional news, pursuant to its omnibus long-term incentive plan, and subject to regulatory approval, Liberty has granted a total of 100,000 stock options (the "Options") to an employee and 150,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to a former officer, effective January 14, 2022. Each Option is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at an exercise price of $0.36 per Share. 12.5% of the Options will vest on April 14, 2022, and an additional 12.5% will vest every three months thereafter. The Options will expire on January 14, 2027. All 150,000 RSUs will vest on January 14, 2023.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although Liberty believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of Liberty. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause Liberty's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions. The parties undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of their securities or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Liberty cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Liberty's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Liberty has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Liberty as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Liberty does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Liberty Defense Logo (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.