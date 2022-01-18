HealthyHabits Announces Partnership with FootprintID

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey, it was discovered that nearly half of Americans delay getting the care they need because they can't afford their out-of-pocket costs. In their newly announced partnership, HealthyHabits and FootprintID will work together to offer employers a solution that can help ease healthcare-based financial burdens for their employees.

HealthyHabits provides curated health and financial wellness tools that proactively promote ongoing health and financial wellness. Especially in the midst of the current global pandemic, the financial burden of medical care is hefty for both companies and employees alike. Added costs for duplicate testing, extended hospital stays, and other factors that can arise when emergency responders and physicians are unable to access a patient's prior medical records.

These factors are what make the HealthyHabits and FootprintID partnership so revolutionary: combining healthcare-specific financial and technology resources that alleviate the burden for both employers and employees. With a no-interest line of credit from HealthyHabits and FootprintID's portable, comprehensive health records, users can make smart financial decisions about their healthcare and share medical information across health providers, communicate better with their doctors, and reduce the number of duplicate or unnecessary tests; saving time and money.

"HealthyHabits and FootprintID are so proud to offer a simplistic approach that benefits our users' health and finances. We couldn't be happier to join forces," said Beth Tofel, President of FootprintID.

This partnership will provide members with a financial flexibility that has never been offered before in the healthcare arena. People will have the chance to receive the medical, dental, vision, prescription, and medical device financial assistance they need right at their fingertips, no longer having to prolong or overlook health needs because of a lack of finances.

About HealthyHabits

HealthyHabits is an award-winning platform offering individuals and families a path to financial flexibility and wellness through our 4 Pillars of Financial Wellness. By utilizing the program's benefits and resources, members can achieve and maintain overall health and financial wellness.

About FOOTPRINTID®

FOOTPRINTID® is a personal portable health record that helps users quickly access pertinent medical information via a secure web portal and mobile app. Their membership service is designed to help travelers, individuals, parents, caretakers, and seniors easily and securely store and keep track of medical records and share health information with physicians, emergency responders, family members, and friends—when they need it most.

