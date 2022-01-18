Gov. Dunleavy Recognizes Importance of School Choice by Proclaiming Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Alaska School Choice Week" Alaska families to hold more than 50 events during nation's largest celebration of K-12 education

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Mike Dunleavy has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Alaska School Choice Week." In doing so, he joins a growing number of state, city and county leaders nationwide who have formally recognized the importance of every child having access to effective education options.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

Gov. Dunleavy's proclamation marks the sixth time in the last decade that "Alaska School Choice Week" has been named. His proclamation coincides with the twelfth annual National School Choice Week, a yearly celebration that invites all schools and families in the nation to participate in raising awareness about options and opportunity in K-12 education.

Alaska parents, schools, and community organizations will mark the Week with 54 events and activities, including a school choice rally in Anchorage, making up some of the 26,000 events independently planned for the Week nationwide. All of the Week's events aim to foster conversations about what options parents have, and how to find the best fit for each student's learning style.

"We are excited to see Alaskans' enthusiasm for school choice and we're grateful to Gov. Dunleavy for recognizing the Week," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We invite all Alaskans to celebrate great schools, share student success stories, and brainstorm ideas for expanding learning opportunities."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information and to view a video message from Gov. Dunleavy, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/alaska.

