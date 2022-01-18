Executives from Territorium, Morgan State University and ETS to Speak at American Association of Colleges & Universities Annual Meeting (AAC&U) in January

Executives from Territorium, Morgan State University and ETS to Speak at American Association of Colleges & Universities Annual Meeting (AAC&U) in January Education Leaders to Discuss How to Evangelize Support for a Competency-Based Comprehensive Learner Record & Digital Wallet Project

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Territorium , a global education technology leader, today announced that its co-founder and CEO, Guillermo Elizondo, as well as co-founder and CTO, Gerardo Saenz, will be speaking at the upcoming American Association of Colleges & Universities Annual Meeting (AAC&U), a hybrid event taking place in Washington, D.C.

https://www.territorium.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Territorium)

The virtual session, titled "The Secrets to Generating University-wide Support for a Competency-Based Comprehensive Learner Record & Digital Wallet Project", will be held on Thursday, January 20, and will include opening presentations by Dr. Solomon Alao, Assistant Vice President for Outcome Assessment and Operations, Morgan State University ; and Dr. Michael Nettles, Senior Vice President of the Policy Evaluation and Research Center and Edmund W. Gordon Chair, ETS , followed by remarks by the Territorium Co-Founders.

The session will explore how colleges and universities can use a Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR) and digital wallet to collect their students' educational experiences and social achievements with evidence for this technical and personal development, so students can showcase these to employers.

"I am very excited to share more about integrating proven competency-based learning tools into the higher ed space, especially with leaders at Morgan State University and ETS," said Guillermo Elizondo, Co-founder and CEO of Territorium. "Territorium's CLR, certified by IMS Global Learning Consortium, accurately demonstrates a person's range of competencies and interests needed for lifelong learning and career success, which is why this type of tool could change the game in higher ed."

Certified by IMS Global Learning Consortium , TerritoriumCLR captures all aspects of learning and activities, in school and in life, into a complete competencies and skills transcript, empowering students to optimize their education and career.

In October of last year, Territorium announced its partnership with Morgan State University to develop a competency-based Comprehensive Learner Record (CLR) and digital wallet that allows students to collect and showcase their educational experiences and social achievements to employers. Later that same month, Territorium announced a deal with ETS, a nonprofit research, learning and assessment organization, to assume ownership of the HEIghten® brand and exclusively license content of the HEIghten Outcomes Assessment Suite. All digital modules of the HEIghten assessment are now available via Territorium.com.

For more information on TerritoriumCLR, visit www.territorium.com .

About Territorium

Territorium is a global education technology company that makes learning and skills acquisition more accessible and measurable. Territorium's solutions enable educators and companies to deliver, test, measure, and record learning and skills acquisition, wherever it happens. Territorium is IMS certified and has supported more than 9 million users worldwide. For more information, visit www.territorium.com

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

Media Contact

Colleen Martin

Zer0 to 5ive for Territorium

colleen@0to5.com

570-259-0915

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Territorium