Cart.com Acquires SellerActive, Bolstering Multichannel Ecommerce Software Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart.com, the first end-to-end ecommerce-as-a-service provider, today announced its acquisition of SellerActive, a leading provider of SaaS multichannel ecommerce tools. Following the acquisition of FB Flurry last week, Cart.com will fold SellerActive's powerful multichannel management platform into its expansive end-to-end ecommerce solution to drive broad-spectrum growth and boost revenues for brands.

Founded in 2012, SellerActive manages multichannel selling for 800 leading brands representing over $1.9 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) through integrations with major ecommerce channels including Amazon, Walmart, and eBay to synchronize over 50 million listings per day.

From its headquarters in Portland, Oregon , the SellerActive team has built a full-service solution that includes a powerful listings management tool, enabling brands to control how products are presented across major marketplaces and sales channels via a single product catalog. SellerActive also offers intelligent inventory management to eliminate overselling; customizable algorithmic pricing to maximize revenues and effortlessly sync prices; and fulfillment automation with support for shipment splitting, FBA, and multiple fulfillment centers.

Post-acquisition, SellerActive's hundreds of clients will continue to benefit from the intuitive full-service multichannel solution they know and love, while also gaining access to Cart.com's integrated suite of ecommerce offerings spanning multiple functions including online storefront software, logistics and fulfillment, as well as powerful AI-driven unified analytics and pixel capabilities. SellerActive's full team, including industry veterans with longstanding relationships with Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others, will join the Cart.com team under the leadership of SellerActive CEO Jason Harra, a 20-year marketplace veteran.

"SellerActive was founded to give ecommerce merchants a streamlined, full-service multichannel management solution — and by joining with Cart.com, we'll be able to scale our offering and integrate with Cart.com's full suite of end-to-end ecommerce enablement tools," Harra said. "Like us, Cart.com is committed to delivering a frictionless, full-service ecommerce solution, and helping brands to leverage their data to make smarter decisions across their operations. It's a perfect fit, and we couldn't be more excited about joining the team."

"SellerActive's products are built using cloud-first principles, allowing nearly unlimited scalability through its strong architecture, horizontal scalability across regions, and robust treatment of data to enable international commerce. It's a perfect match with the wide range of products and capabilities our internal engineering teams have built which share the same scale, performance, and flexibility attributes to propel Cart.com's continued growth," said Mike Svatek, Chief Innovation Officer at Cart.com. "By bringing SellerActive's powerful technology together with 180Commerce's expertise in professional services, marketplace strategy, and campaign management, we're creating a true multichannel ecommerce powerhouse to deliver both do-it-yourself software and fully managed services for leading brands."

"Multichannel selling is a vital aspect of the ecommerce space. By integrating SellerActive's amazing software into the Cart.com platform, we're extending our ability to generate actionable insights using both industry and business-specific data and product information, to give both established and emerging brands the smart, data-driven tools they need to succeed," said Cart.com Co-founder and CEO Omair Tariq. "We're delighted to welcome Jason and the SellerActive team to the Cart.com family, and we're looking forward to introducing them to the thousands of brands already using Cart.com's one-stop ecommerce solution to drive growth and scale their businesses."

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the first end-to-end ecommerce solutions provider delivering a fully integrated and owned suite of software, expert services, and infrastructure to scale businesses online. Founded in September 2020 by experienced ecommerce experts, Cart.com is on a mission to put brands back in charge of their ecommerce journey and their customer relationships as the premiere eCommerce-as-a-Service (ECaaS) provider in the eCommerce services space. Cart.com offers a wealth of business solutions including online store software; digital marketing, fulfillment, and financial services; customer service capabilities; multichannel management; and unified analytics across all areas of commerce and marketing performance. Cart.com allows brands of any size the opportunity to work with a single partner to attain the same capabilities as some of the world's largest companies. For more info: Cart.com , LinkedIn .

