Ara Partners Promotes James Wang to Managing Director and Mary Kathryn Nommensen to Senior Associate

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ara Partners ("Ara"), a private equity firm that specializes in industrial decarbonization investments, today announced the promotion of James Wang to Managing Director and Mary Kathryn Nommensen to Senior Associate.

"We are proud of the strength of the team that we have built at Ara and delighted to announce the promotions of James and Mary Kathryn," said Troy Thacker, a Managing Partner at Ara. "Both investment professionals exemplify our firm's commitment to its investors. We look forward to their continuing contributions as we strive to create value while making a significant decarbonization impact in essential industries."

Mr. Wang joined Ara as a Principal in July 2018 and has been instrumental in transaction execution, sourcing, portfolio management, and investment realization. He has played a critical role in the firm's investments in Centric Infrastructure Group, Priority Power, Path Environmental Technology, Anesco and Fluitron. Mr. Wang has more than thirteen years of experience as a private equity investor. Prior to joining Ara, he worked at First Reserve, a global private equity investment firm. He began his career in the Global Natural Resources Group, Investment Banking Division, at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Wang holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a MPA from the University of Texas, Austin.

Ms. Nommensen joined Ara as an Associate in October 2020 and has played a key role in transaction execution and portfolio management, covering Repeats Group, Circulus, Anesco and Utility Global. Prior to joining Ara, she worked in the Lower Middle Market investment division of Main Street Capital Corporation. Ms. Nommensen holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, with honors, from the University of Texas, Austin.

"It is a pleasure to announce these well-earned promotions and celebrate their commitment to excellence and the values of our firm. The professional achievements of these individuals are indicative of the breadth and depth of our team," said Tuan Tran, a Partner at Ara. "Since joining the firm, James and Mary Kathryn have led significant initiatives on several transactions and portfolio companies. They have been instrumental in driving firm best practices and Ara's team-oriented culture, and we look forward to their continued contributions to Ara's success."

About Ara Partners

Ara Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Houston, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, and Dublin, Ireland. Ara Partners closed its second fund with approximately $1.1 billion in capital commitments in September 2021. For more information on Ara Partners, please visit www.arapartners.com.

Contacts

Mark Semer / Alex Jeffrey

Gasthalter & Co. LP.

arapartners@gasthalter.com

(212) 257-4170

View original content:

SOURCE Ara Partners