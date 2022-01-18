Andalou Naturals X Vital Voices Partnership Highlights

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andalou Naturals, the leading facial skincare brand in the natural channel, is proud to partner with Vital Voices, an international non-profit organization investing in women leaders who are solving the world's greatest challenges – from gender-based violence to the climate crisis, economic inequities, and more.. Guided by the belief that women are essential to progress and prosperity, Vital Voices identifies extraordinary women with a daring vision for change and partners with them to make that vision a reality. Since 1997, Vital Voices has built a network of 20,000 change makers across 186 countries, each of whom are daring to reimagine a more equitable world for all.

Andalou Naturals

The origin of the word 'Andalou' is 'Path of Light' and best reflects the brand's vision to foster good in the world and to empower consumers to feel good, look good and think good.

Andalou Natural's initial partnership with Vital Voices began in 2014 and revolved around the brand's Path of Light initiative which donated 100% of the net proceeds from A Path of Light® Hand Creams to support education, equality and empowerment by providing young women leaders with grants to Vital Voices.

This long-standing partnership has led to ongoing initiatives, such as the formation of the Andalouminary Scholarship, the establishment of the Beauty Is You Grant, and annual event sponsorships, such as Now This Next , featuring Oprah Winfrey, Hilary Clinton, and Amanda Gorman, as well as events celebrating Vital Voices' efforts around promoting women's economic empowerment.

Founded in 2020, the Andalouminary Scholarship provides one woman leader the opportunity to participate in the Vital Voices GROW Fellowship, a year-long business accelerator program. The first recipient of the Andalouminary scholarship was Nora Jeanne Joseph who started a company to help when Haiti erupted in crisis. Founded in 2016, RADIKAL produces locally-made organic cosmetic and food products and helps create micro-franchise businesses. Thanks to the scholarship, she was able to become a member of the esteemed Vital Voices family. Nora said that the VV GROW fellowship gave her a wider range of resources, including finance workshops and connecting her to different collaborators. Even with the financial stress caused by COVID-19, the company pivoted their strategy to focus on combating food insecurity. For the last year, RADIKAL has grown a network of women-operated food franchisees, known as the Saradi , who offer affordable, healthy meals to the most vulnerable in Haiti. Equipped with food carts, local ingredients and water filters, these women are tackling food insecurity head-on.

"Women's participation in every sector is vital for progress and prosperity and change makers in Vital Voices' network are charting a new course for women's leadership. We are grateful for Andalou's partnership as they invest in women with strong roots in community, bold ideas that bridge divides and an unwavering commitment to paying it forward", says Alyse Nelson, President and CEO of Vital Voices Global Partnership.

With another productive year of investing in women and promoting economic justice behind them, Andalou Naturals is looking to build on its partnership with Vital Voices by continuing to support flagship initiatives and creating new collaborations in 2022.

