Athenix Body Sculpting Institute Achieves Record Year in Sales

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athenix Body Sculpting Institute , a leading aesthetic plastic surgery center on the west coast, achieved another record year in 2021 with same store sales growth of 143 percent versus the prior year. The company credits its success to the unparalleled cosmetic results and first-in-class patient experience provided by Athenix's plastic surgeons and seasoned supporting staff.

As the largest full-service aesthetic plastic surgery center on the west coast, Athenix has served over 50,000 satisfied patients offering a full spectrum of aesthetic plastic surgery procedures including breast augmentation, body contouring, and facial procedures. In the past decade, Athenix has gained widespread recognition, attracting patients from across the United States and internationally due to their unique, differentiated procedures which produce dramatic results for their patients in a safe environment of their fully accredited surgery centers.

"Our continued growth is a testament to our relentless focus on our patients," says James M. Haefner, CEO of Athenix Body Sculpting Institute. "For over a decade, we've stayed true to our mission to deliver beautiful, life changing cosmetic results, while ensuring that each patient has an exceptional experience at every touch point in our organization. We look forward to maintaining the level of excellence we're known for as we continue to expand nationally."

Some of the company's top procedures in 2021 were Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), a procedure that produces accentuated curves around the buttocks, Mommy Makeovers, and Athenix's signature 360-degree Tummy Tuck, a procedure that removes excess skin due to significant weight loss or pregnancy. Celebrity fitness trainer and star of USA Network's Biggest Loser, Erica Lugo, underwent this type of tummy tuck procedure at Athenix to remove loose skin after losing 160 pounds. Due to high patient demand, these types of specialized procedures can have a waiting list of up to nearly one year. Before and after photos of these procedures can be found at https://www.athenixbody.com/gallery/

Athenix has five locations in Washington, Portland and California, with plans to expand nationally starting this year. To learn more about Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, please visit https://www.athenixbody.com/

