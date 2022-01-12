OfferUp Appoints Melissa Binde as Chief Technology Officer

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OfferUp announced that Melissa Binde has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer. Melissa brings over 20 years of experience in the technology industry, including from companies like Google, Nordstrom, Amazon and most recently, Splunk where she led a $1 billion Cloud engineering business. In her new role, Binde will lead OfferUp's rapidly growing engineering and data science divisions, driving growth in key areas including infrastructure, security, product engineering, and architecture. Melissa will also oversee company investments into user experience improvements within the OfferUp marketplace, personalization tools, and improved recommendation functionality to simplify the overall customer shopping experience.

OfferUp Logo (PRNewsfoto/OfferUp)

"Adding a seasoned leader in the technology space like Melissa to our growing team at OfferUp is exactly what we need to take our business to the next level," said Todd Dunlap, CEO of OfferUp. "Melissa has demonstrated the ability to be a creative and collaborative leader that can innovate and drive organizational growth at scale, and I'm looking forward to working alongside her to achieve our goal of being the platform of choice for local commerce nationwide."

"I've been amazed by OfferUp's vast potential and continued efforts to innovate on behalf of it's growing community of buyers and sellers," said Melissa Binde. "I'm looking forward to joining an executive team with decades of experience and a passion for evolving what's possible in the recommerce space."

OfferUp, which reached 56 million users in 2020, is the largest mobile marketplace for local buyers and sellers in the U.S., and is one of the most popular shopping apps on both iOS and Android. Download the latest OfferUp app today in the App Store and Google Play Store . For more information, go to https://blog.offerup.com/ .

About OfferUp

OfferUp's goal is to be the platform of choice for local commerce. As the largest mobile marketplace for local buyers and sellers in the U.S., the company's iOS and Android apps have been in the top five most popular shopping apps lists for more than three years. In 2020, OfferUp combined with letgo in the U.S. and had over 56 million users. The privately-held company is based in Bellevue, WA and backed by top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Warburg Pincus, OLX Group, Jackson Square Ventures, and GGV Capital. For more information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OfferUp