Dan Abrams Joins Legalweek 2022 Keynote Lineup Thousands of Legal Leaders set to gather In-person in New York City this coming March for a full week of programming focused on Addressing the Changing Legal Landscape

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM is pleased to announce that Dan Abrams, Chief Legal Affairs Anchor for ABC News, and CEO & Founder of Abrams Media, has been added to the keynote lineup for Legalweek 2022.

Mr. Abrams will join Don Lemon on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM for a fireside chat titled Amplified, Polarized & Digitized: Navigating the Current State of Communication, led by the award-winning ALM editorial team.

Perhaps best known as the Chief Legal Affairs Anchor for ABC News, Dan Abrams is also the CEO and Founder of Abrams Media, co-host of the new "Grace and Abrams" and the host of top-rated cable series "Live PD " both on A&E Network. Dan previously was the co-anchor of ABC's Nightline, host of "The Abrams Report" and the acclaimed "Verdict with Dan Abrams" on MSNBC, as well as the long time Chief Legal Correspondent for NBC News.

"ALM is very excited to welcome Dan Abrams as part of the Legalweek 2022 keynote lineup. Dan's vast experience with both the legal and journalism industries make him an outstanding addition to this year's program, which will address the changing legal landscape and new roles that legal leaders are taking on in a post-COVID world. Mr. Abrams joins a speaker lineup full of the top legal professionals from the most groundbreaking corporate legal departments, law firms, and legal technology enterprises." said Mark Fried, Chief Financial Officer and President, Events at ALM Media.

From March 8-11, 8,000+ legal professionals will gather in person in New York City to network with their peers, dive deeper into their professional development, explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their role, and gain the tools to get legal business done. Legalweek will continue to be the premier place for the legal community to tackle the changing legal landscape and learn actionable insights that will help legal leaders restructure, rebuild and reinvigorate today's law firms and legal departments.

For more information, including the full agenda, speaker list and to register for Legalweek 2022, please visit: http://legalweekshow.com/ or follow @Legalweekshow and engage with #Legalweek22 and #Legalweek for updates.

