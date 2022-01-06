Sammy Hagar Named Tourism Ambassador to Los Cabos, Mexico During Official Ceremony Today at Plaza Mijares

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician and longtime Los Cabos resident and business owner, Sammy Hagar, was awarded the first accreditation of Honorary Ambassador of Los Cabos, Mexico. Hagar was honored with the municipality's first Medal of Honor during a ceremony presided over by Secretary of Tourism, Economics and Sustainability in Baja California Sur Rosa Maribel Collins Sánchez, President of Los Cabos Óscar Leggs Castro, and Director of Tourism Donna Jeffries, at Plaza Mijares in San Jose del Cabo.

From L to R – Mayor of Los Cabos, Óscar Leggs Castro; Sammy Hagar; Secretary of Tourism, Economics and Sustainability of the state of Baja California Sur, Maribel Collins present Sammy Hagar with Honorary Ambassador of Los Cabos

"Sammy Hagar has long been the unofficial ambassador to Los Cabos and through this official designation, we look forward to strengthening our tourism brand and economic growth through his global appeal," said Leggs Castro.

"Sammy Hagar's pioneering vision to create and invest in Mexican businesses, including Cabo Wabo Cantina, Cabo Wabo Tequila and Santo Tequila, have created countless local jobs and have enhanced Los Cabos' visibility as a travel destination," added Jeffries. "His unwavering dedication through good times as well as through immense challenges like hurricanes and the pandemic has been extraordinary."

Hagar fell in love with a sleepy Mexican fishing village at the tip of Baja in the early '80s. With only one real hotel, no phones, no television, and only dirt roads, it would have taken more than a crystal ball to foresee Cabo San Lucas' future as a top vacation destination and the center of the celebrity tequila boom that Hagar and his Cabo Wabo brand would usher in. Since launching his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina in in 1990, Hagar has turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a thriving lifestyle brand.

"Being honored for anything in Los Cabos is the same as being honored in my hometown," said Hagar. "I will treasure this award will continue to do my part in bringing this, one of the most beautiful places in the world, to the rest of the world as your new ambassador of tourism."

Hagar's annual Birthday Bash at Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas is one of the year's most legendary jam-sessions. His Cantina brand now includes successful outposts in Las Vegas and Hollywood. More information can be found at www.RedRocker.com for Sammy Hagar, www.cabowabocantina.com for Cabo Wabo Cantina, and www.visitloscabos.travel for Los Cabos.

