iRobot Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced that the company plans to participate in the Needham & Company Virtual Growth Conference. Pertinent details include:

iRobot logo. (PRNewsfoto/iRobot Corp.)

Date: January 13, 2022 Conference: Needham & Company 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference Event URL: https://investor.irobot.com/events/event-details/irobot-corp-needham-virtual-growth-conference Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. ET iRobot executives: Julie Zeiler, executive vice president and CFO

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

About iRobot Corporation

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home. For more information about iRobot, please visit www.irobot.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iRobot Corporation