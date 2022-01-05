Shulman Rogers Promotes Four New Shareholders

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Firm of Shulman Rogers is pleased to announce that Danielle M. Dolch, Ryan D. Malet, Mark R. Mann and Paul M. Schwinn have been elected as shareholders of the Firm.

Ryan Malet, Paul Schwinn, Danielle Dolch, Mark Mann

"Shulman Rogers remains committed to the development and mentorship of our associates and we are proud to see these four excellent attorneys rise to shareholder status," said Managing Shareholder, Samuel M. Spiritos. "Danielle, Ryan, Mark and Paul epitomize the rich talent Shulman Rogers brings to our national, regional and local clients."

Danielle M. Dolch draws on her significant knowledge of real estate to advise home buyers and sellers and real estate brokers on a variety of real estate transactions. She has been recognized for her professional excellence in private practice both by Best Lawyers as a One to Watch and by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star.

Ryan D. Malet has extensive experience handling residential and commercial real estate transactions throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Ryan approaches each deal -regardless of size - with an integrative approach and works seamlessly with buyers, sellers, brokers and lenders.

Throughout his legal career, Mark R. Mann has developed a depth of knowledge and keen insight into the intricacies of the real estate, homebuilding and construction industries. Serving as trusted counsel for national, regional and local Fortune 100 real estate companies, he delivers successful outcomes for clients in a wide range of matters.

Paul M. Schwinn provides counsel on a broad variety of corporate transaction structures commonly utilized across a wide range of industries, including technology, hospitality (including restaurants), oil and gas, biotech and government contracts. Clients depend on him as an all-around business and legal advisor. Paul has also been recognized by Best Lawyers as a One to Watch.

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington Metropolitan area, offering national, regional and local clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The Firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive legal counsel for clients in real estate, corporate, litigation, startup, employment law, family law and estates and trusts services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com.

