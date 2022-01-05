Modera Adds New Principals

WESTWOOD, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modera Wealth Management, LLC ('Modera') is thrilled to share that the firm has added eight colleagues to its shareholder group, effective January 1, 2022. The new principals are comprised of professionals from various office locations as well as functional areas across the firm.

Modera Wealth Management, LLC

Thomas Ausfahl, CFP®, Principal & Wealth Manager (New York)

Timothy Clark, Principal & Wealth Manager (New York)

Theresa Days, J.D., Principal & Chief Compliance Officer (Boston)

Jennifer Faherty, CFP®, Principal & Chief Client Experience Officer (New Jersey)

Dina Megretskaia CFP®, EA, Principal & Wealth Manager (Boston)

Mindy Neira, CFP®, Principal & Wealth Manager (New Jersey)

Jeanne Owens, Principal & Director of Operations (New Jersey)

Ryan Pope, CFP®, Principal & Wealth Manager (Georgia)

Thomas Ausfahl and Timothy Clark join Modera as principals as part of the Greystone Wealth Advisors transaction, also effective January 1, 2022.

Tom Orecchio, CEO and Principal of Modera, said, "We are proud to add this diverse and exceptional group of leaders to the shareholders at our firm. We thank them for their contributions to the continued success of Modera and look forward to their involvement in the ownership group."

Modera Wealth Management, LLC is a fee-only, comprehensive wealth management firm that works with individuals, families, retirement plan sponsors, and non-profit institutions in the areas of portfolio management, retirement planning, estate planning, income tax planning, investment management, and risk analysis. Specialized services are also offered for corporate executives, medical professionals, and small business owners.

As a fiduciary, Modera is required to provide objective advice and is committed to the highest level of ethics. Modera has offices in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida and serves clients across the country. Since the firm's origins in 1983, Modera has maintained a client-first philosophy. Modera was formed as a fee-only registered investment adviser which, at that time, was rare in the industry. To learn more about Modera: www.moderawealth.com

Modera Wealth Management, LLC (Modera) is an SEC registered investment adviser with places of business in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. SEC registration does not imply any level of skill or training. Modera may only transact business in those states in which it is notice filed or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from notice filing requirements. For information pertaining to our registration status, fees and services and/or a copy of our Form ADV disclosure statement, please contact Modera or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure web site (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov). A full description of our business operations and service offerings is contained in our Disclosure Brochure which appears as Part 2A of Form ADV.

