LILYSILK Launches Recycling Program in Partnership with TerraCycle®, Strengthens Commitment to Zero Waste

TRENTON, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, is assisting consumers who want to part with their well-loved LILYSILK textiles in a planet positive way. In partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycleÒ, the LILYSILK Recycling Program offers a free and convenient way to recycle non-donatable LILYSILK products including bedding, apparel, and sleepwear.

"At LILYSILK, we believe that zero waste can make a huge difference, so we are leading by example in the hope of encouraging our customers to join us," said David Wang, LILYSILK CEO. "Participating in the recycling program is a natural and meaningful way for people to say goodbye to their LILYSILK products when the time comes. As part of our commitment to make the world greener, we are delighted to partner up with TerraCycle to be more proactive regarding environmental sustainability."

Through the LILYSILK Recycling Program, consumers can send in all non-donatable LILYSILK textiles including bedding, apparel, and sleepwear made from silk and cashmere to be recycled for free. Participation is easy: sign up on the TerraCycle program page (www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/lilysilk), wash and package all textiles in an available box, and mail the box in using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the LILYSILK textiles are turned into a shredded fiber and used as a filler for cushions, pillows, and linings. Additionally, for every shipment sent to TerraCycle through the recycling program, collectors earn points that can be donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

"Partnering with environmentally-conscious businesses like LILYSILK aligns well with TerraCycle's mission to 'Eliminate the Idea of Waste' and, in turn, care for the planet," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle Founder and CEO. "Through their recycling program, LILYSILK is providing consumers with a sustainable option to part with their LILYSILK textiles that can no longer be passed on or donated when they reach the end of their useful life."

The LILYSILK Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.

ABOUT LILYSILK

LILYSILK is one of the world's leading silk brands with a mission to inspire people to live better lives and adapt to a more sustainable lifestyle. The brand crafts products from the finest natural fibers which are biodegradable and take 1 to 5 years to decompose. LILYSILK is committed to a zero-waste policy by using the offcuts of their fabrics whilst delivering exceptional services. The brand aims to bring customers the ultimate comfort in every passing moment - every day and forevermore, to live spectacularly. For more information, please visit www.lilysilk.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

