Leading Digital Agency Opens New Office in Nashville Area

DES PLAINES, Ill., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a global digital agency headquartered in Chicago, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in the Nashville, Tenn., area. Tactically located in the town of Franklin, a popular technology and business hub, the new office positions Americaneagle.com closer to a variety of its valuable clients and strengthens its overall presence in the region.

Americaneagle.com's new office location enables the company to bridge the gap between its US-based offices in Chicago, Dallas, New York, Washington, D.C, Milwaukee, and more. Additionally, it gives the company a strong Southeastern foundation to build upon in order to continue serving a variety of industry-leading businesses and organizations.

"We're excited about the opportunities the new Franklin office will bring us," Vice President of Strategic Alliances Jerry Boduch said. "It will not only allow us to better serve our existing clients in the area, but it will also allow us to service new clients in and around the state."

Tony Svanascini, Chief Executive Officer at Americaneagle.com, commented, "Nashville is quickly becoming a popular destination for tech industry stalwarts so we're really looking forward to expanding our presence in the local area. Furthermore, we're looking forward to expanding our team of talented professionals to help serve this exciting market."

Americaneagle.com offers a full suite of digital services including website design and development, hosting and security, digital marketing, strategy, and more.

The new office is located at 6440 Carothers Pkwy, Suite 205. Currently, Americaneagle.com serves the following Tennessee-based businesses and organizations: Nashville Electric, Tennessee Association of Nurse Anesthetists, The Gideon's International, Astec Industries, and Memphis Area Transit Authority.

