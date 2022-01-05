Bloomberg Data Management Services Selected by M&G Investments to Manage ESG Data Feeds

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Data Management Services (DMS) today announced that it has been selected by M&G Investments, one of the UK's largest and most tenured investment houses, to host the acquisition and management of its ESG data, enabling seamless integration of the data into the investment process.

DMS has been engaged to onboard and consolidate all of M&G Investments' ESG data providers to its private, cloud-based solution. Bloomberg DMS enables more control, a holistic view of data and addresses the challenges of aggregating different sources by applying validations, mapping feeds to a common company hierarchy, producing a consolidated view across providers and offering transparency around governance and data lineage.

"The proliferation of ESG investing has been matched by ESG data providers, which provide a wide variety of different data, scores and metrics. Investors need to source data from multiple providers to get a full picture, but the lack of consistency between vendors can lead to data quality issues and operational disruptions," said Keith Bunnell, Global Head of Bloomberg Data Management Services. "By using the strength and adaptability of the DMS solution, M&G Investments will be able to streamline the acquisition, management and distribution of data from multiple sources, removing any challenges inhibiting a smooth user experience."

Bloomberg DMS enables cross linkage between ESG data to other datasets, including security master, pricing and analytical data to accommodate varying data needs among clients and present a full view of the data universe. Clients will have the flexibility to choose between SFTP and API delivery channels, and the dataset will be available to downstream systems to ensure a continuously updated, unified and holistic view of ESG across the firm.

"As adopting an ESG lens in investment has evolved from a trend to a necessity. One of the largest challenges for us has been managing and processing an influx of ESG vendor data that has little standardisation or transparency," said Julian Dorado, Director of Investor Data Platform at M&G Investments. "Bloomberg DMS has solved this for us, providing the necessary integration, transparency and efficiency required to make critical ESG investment decisions."

About Bloomberg Data Management Services

Bloomberg Data Management Services provides sophisticated, cloud-based data management tools to support data quality, transparency and sourcing across an organization, allowing asset managers, custodians and broker dealers to effectively monitor and manage data supply chains. DMS additionally offers flexibility and customization to assist firms in controlling clients and meeting regulatory reporting deadlines as they manage increased amounts of complex financial data. For more information on Bloomberg DMS, please click here.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

About M&G Investments

M&G Investments is part of M&G plc, a savings and investment business which was formed in 2017 through the merger of Prudential plc's UK and Europe savings and insurance operation and M&G, its wholly owned international investment manager. M&G plc listed as an independent company on the London Stock Exchange in October 2019 and has £367.2 billion of assets under management (as at 31 December 2020). M&G plc has over 5 million customers in the UK, Europe, the Americas and Asia, including individual savers and investors, life insurance policy holders and pension scheme members.

