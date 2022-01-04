Positive Outlook for Allergy Friendly Food and Beverage Market

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food allergy prevalence is growing, and self-reported rates of food allergies, sensitivities, or intolerances encompass an even larger proportion of the population. In 2020 and 2021, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumer food purchases and desires for health and wellness. Packaged Facts has found that more people have discovered they may have a food allergy or intolerance/sensitivity during the pandemic, causing them to seek out allergy friendly foods in greater numbers.

As reported by Packaged Facts' new report Allergy Friendly Foods: Market Trends and Opportunities, the allergy friendly food and beverage market is expected to grow through 2026 on the strength of increasing consumer awareness of food allergies, intolerances, and sensitivities.

Allergy friendly foods emphasize that products are "free from" certain allergen ingredients and may have a third-party certification (e.g., Certified Gluten-Free). Products that are "free from" the "big 8" major allergens (i.e., eggs, fish, milk, peanuts, shellfish, soybeans, tree nuts, and wheat/gluten) are important to those with food allergies, as well as products that lack other common food allergens such as sesame, sulfites, mustard, and corn.

Allergy friendly products are the most important to consumers with diagnosed food allergies that cause allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis, tingling or itching in the mouth, hives, itching, eczema, or swelling. Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening reaction occurring within seconds or minutes of exposure to an allergen that requires medical treatment. Allergy friendly foods are also valuable to the much larger number of people who have food intolerances or sensitivities that cause unpleasant digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas, and diarrhea.

According to survey data from Packaged Facts, 14% of adult respondents report having a food allergy, while 23% report being intolerant of or sensitive to certain foods. This reveals that a large minority of consumers avoid certain food ingredients at least some of the time.

Additionally, some people may think they have a food allergy or intolerance while not actually having these conditions. Some consumers also avoid certain allergens such as gluten, milk, or soy because they do not like these ingredients, think these ingredients are unhealthy, or simply have a negative perception of the ingredients. As such, the allergy friendly food market appeals to a much broader audience than the name implies.

For more information see the Allergy Friendly Foods: Market Trends and Opportunities report page. This report examines trends across the U.S. market for foods and beverages with allergy friendly and "free from" claims. This report also considers the current and longer-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

