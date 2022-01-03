QurAlis to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation, a biotech company developing breakthrough precision medicines for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets, today announced that its CEO and co-founder, Kasper Roet, PhD, will present an update about the company at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference held January 10-13, 2022.

The presentation will be available on demand beginning January 10, 2022 at 4:00 AM PT and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3EoD3h6. The presentation can also be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company's website at www.quralis.com. A replay of the presentation will be available and archived on the site for 90 days after the event.

About QurAlis Corporation

QurAlis is trailblazing the path to conquering amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets with next-generation precision medicines. QurAlis' proprietary platforms and unique biomarkers enable the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a deep pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecule programs including addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of ALS patients. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

