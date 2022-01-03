Mt. Olive Pickles, 96 years old, honors hometown roots

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mt. Olive Pickle Company hit a milestone on January 2: America's #1 best-selling pickle company turned 96 years old.

For all those years, the company has honored its hometown beginnings. Organized on January 2, 1926, the company today employs 1,000 people who pack and sell 230 million jars of product annually.

"Ninety-six years ago, a group of business leaders organized our company as a way to improve their hometown," said Greg Smith, vice president of sales & marketing. "We strive to remember our roots by giving back to our local community and beyond."

Mt. Olive believes a strong company can help make a strong community. It focuses on producing quality, innovative products and serving customers well. In 2021 Mt. Olive provided nearly $900,000 in financial support and products to dozens of nonprofit and civic organizations.

Two of those organizations are Make-A-Wish® and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

"We are honored to help Make-A-Wish® fulfill its mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses," Smith said. "We chose to support Make-A-Wish® because through its wish-granting, children in difficult circumstances are given a sense of anticipation for something positive and empowering in their lives."

Mt. Olive consumer purchases directly help make dreams come true for children through the Make-A-Wish® Foundation. Mt. Olive Pickles believes every child battling a critical illness should experience the hope and delight of a wish fulfilled.

On a regional level, Mt. Olive's relationship with the Food Bank of CENC dates back to the Food Bank's founding in 1980 with product contributions. For this most recent year, Food Bank recognized Mt. Olive as a 2021 Resource Supporter in its CORE Leadership Circle. In addition to the product donations made year-round, Mt. Olive features Food Bank at its annual New Year's Eve Pickle Drop. Those attending bring canned food donations to receive a chance to win prizes from the gift shop, and for the second year the company ran a virtual food drive as well, matching up to the first $5,000 in donations.

"Raleigh-based Food Bank and its 800 partner agencies now serve 35% more neighbors in their 34-county area than before COVID-19," Smith said. "We believe no one in our community should go hungry. We appreciate the work that Food Bank does and we are proud to support their efforts."

