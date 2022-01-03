Cision PR Newswire Exhibitor Profiles: CES 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Cision PR Newswire is a list of featured exhibitors for CES 2022, one of the most influential tech events in the world, which takes place from January 5-7 in Las Vegas and digitally.

Aetrex

Booth #54559

Booth #54559

Aetrex Worldwide is widely recognized as the global leader in foot scanning technology and orthotics. Aetrex develops state-of-the-art foot scanning devices designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Albert 2, the latest foot scanner from Aetrex Technology, combines all the features a retailer could possibly need in one compact device. Albert 2 offers a simple, quick scanning process that enables retailers to access unmatched data and add-on sales opportunities, while giving the customer a safe, socially distanced, unique in-store experience. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10,000 scanners worldwide and performed over 40 million scans.

AirGo.Ai

Booth #61311

Booth #61311

The founders at AirGo.Ai have lived and worked around the world and understand that all roads are not equal. Winding roads, visibility, and weather conditions are as different as the drivers. We all deserve to be kept safe, no matter where and no matter the conditions. Our goal is to protect drivers of all ages by leveraging recent advancements in IOT hardware and machine learning to bring the critical safety system of new vehicles to every vehicle. First the headrest became the standard of auto safety, then the seatbelt; now there is AirGo.AI.

Alfred Technologies

Booth #52239

Allterco Robotics

Allterco Robotics

Booth #52239

Booth #52239

Allterco Robotics is an innovative technology company with a market presence in over 100 countries. With quarters in Bulgaria, United States, and Germany, we are constantly growing thanks to a dedicated team devoted to producing the competitive and easy-to-use smart home devices Shelly. Shelly provides flexible home automation solutions, entirely adjustable to customer's needs. All Shelly devices can work independently or as part of other home automation platforms, providing modular, step by step automation based on customer's preference. In our mission to achieve the best value for money, we create high quality products with professional support and full device warranty.

Ambient Weather

Booth #51458

Booth #51458

Ambient Weather has been a market leader in weather stations, environmental monitoring instruments and intuitive web-based dashboards for viewing and sharing weather data for over two decades. Our personal weather dashboard at AmbientWeather.net is the most versatile and intuitive in the industry.

Asensing Technology

Booth #8419 LVCC

Asensing Technology is engaged in the design and development of safe, efficient and high-precision positioning solutions for autonomous driving. Reliable, exceptional and specialized, Asensing Technology's system is designed for both advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD).

Baracoda Daily Healthtech

Booth #8419 LVCC

Booth #8419 LVCC

Baracoda Daily Healthtech, established on three continents, is a company that helps people easily track their self-care by infusing connected tech into the everyday routine – leveraging AI, data analysis, machine learning, app development, gamification and more. An incubator, accelerator and manufacturer, Baracoda's strategic vision makes health data available to individuals and medical providers (with user opt-in) to encourage healthy habits and improved holistic health. Baracoda launches products and scales businesses alongside global market leaders, relying on a unique B2B2C speed-to-market approach. Baracoda's CES-awarded innovation model is driven by quantitative indexes, developed in-house to promote wellness.

Blickfeld GmbH

Booth #7022

Founded in 2017 and based in Munich, Germany, Blickfeld provides cutting-edge LiDAR sensors and perception software, enabling countless mobility and IoT applications. The Blickfeld LiDAR products meet extremely demanding technical specifications concerning the performance, cost and dimensions required for the mass market. The main focus is on software-defined LiDAR, to make Blickfeld solutions more powerful and flexible and bring more and more analysis capabilities directly to the device. Blickfeld is backed by Bayern Kapital, Continental, Fluxunit – ams OSRAM Ventures, High-Tech Gründerfonds, New Future Capital, Tengelmann Ventures, and UVC Partners.

Bodyfriend

Bodyfriend

Bodyfriend, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is an award-winning global healthcare and wellness company with more than 1,300 employees, 1,200 patents and 127 stores (2018), with many more distribution channels being implemented. In less than 10 years, the company has become the number one massage chair brand in South Korea and a leading brand globally, with global partnerships including Lamborghini and Marvel, among others. Bodyfriend also manufacturers a variety of health and wellness products, including a line of GLED facial beauty masks and line of water purifiers. Bodyfriend was the recipient of the CES 2019, 2020 and 2021 Innovation Awards.

Business France

FRENCH TECH PAVILLION - VENETIAN EXPO

FRENCH TECH PAVILLION - VENETIAN EXPO

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has 1,500 employees, both in France and in 58 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of partners. Business France has given private partners responsibility for supporting French SMEs and mid-size companies in Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Norway, the Philippines and Singapore.

Cleer

Cleer

Established in 2012, Cleer is a U.S. based, award-winning manufacturer of high-performance personal products audio brand. Our purpose is to elevate and transform every experience, inviting you to enhance your lifestyle through uncompromised audio that is designed with you in mind.

The Choice Is CLEER

Minimalistic Design, Uncompromised Performance. Located in San Diego, CA, we're champions of functionality, minimalism, and superior sonic performance. Sound has the extraordinary ability to transport us and enrich every moment. It is our quest to pioneer the highest standards of audio and realize its full, future potential through impeccable performance and style.

Our Mission

We are passionate audio lovers devoted to blazing new trails in wireless headphones and smart audio speakers. We aim to exceed expectations through thoughtful, intuitive design and expert craftsmanship that delivers uncompromising performance that inspires joy.

Learn more at: cleeraudio.com

Doosan Bobcat North America

Booth #5318

Booth #5318

Since 1958, Bobcat Company has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation based on delivering smart solutions to customers' toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat offers an extensive line of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, compact tractors, utility products, telehandlers, mowers, attachments, implements, parts and services. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry while helping people succeed, build stronger communities and a better tomorrow. Visit bobcat.com for more information.

EarlySense

Suite 29-221

Suite 29-221

EarlySense® is the global leader in 100-percent contact-free, continuous monitoring solutions. Used worldwide in hospitals, post-acute care facilities and in the home, the company's technology and predictive data science applications empower providers, clinicians and patients with continuous multi-vital data and actionable insights that improve quality of life and patient outcomes across the care continuum. EarlySense is based in Ramat Gan, Israel and Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the company's website at earlysense.com.

Eon Media

Eureka Park # 61724

Eureka Park # 61724

Eon Media's flagship solution allows broadcasters to detect logos in real-time during a live game and generate accurate brand exposure data across the arena, players' gear, graphic overlays, and commercial breaks generating accurate ROI measurement. Eon provides a new monetization opportunity by automatically detecting brands in real-time during gameplay without any 3rd party dependencies. Eon reduces the 40+-second lag to net-zero when watching a live game on Internet-connected devices, and provides 60% - 70% cost savings by significantly reducing video-on-demand content processing time.

Etekcity/VeSync

Etekcity/VeSync

Evocargo International Holdings limited

Booth #6031

Booth #6031

Evocargo International Holdings limited

Gyeonggi Content Agency

Booths #62936, 62938, 62940, 62942, 62944, 62946

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/gcon

Gyeonggi Content Agency

Hapbee Technologies Inc.

Booth #8107

Booth #8107

Grounded in science, the Hapbee Smart Wearable is designed to help people find calm, improve focus, sleep and performance. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee wearables deliver low-power electromagnetic signals that produce sensations felt by our bodies, such as happy, alert, focus, relax and deep sleep.

Hapbee's mission is to give people greater control of how they feel without any strings attached or hidden side effects of using mood-altering compounds. Hapbee technology helps people enjoy better sleep, greater focus and pain recovery without ingesting pills, alcohol or other substances. For example, Hapbee users can experience the focus that comes from nicotine without smoking a cigarette or the relaxation from a glass of wine without imbibing.

This year, Hapbee's unique signal blends are silently played back through the Hapbee wearable, helping users feel their best throughout the day and night. Whether people need support going to sleep, waking up, staying alert and focused, or relaxing and calming down, Hapbee offers the right signal blend to help users achieve their wellness goals.

Hapbee was able to use groundbreaking technology to record the low-frequency magnetic waves of popular consumable substances, giving people the feeling of using that substance without the body actually processing it. Operating at a radio frequency a million times less than a smartphone, Hapbee is a safe, effective way to achieve a desired vibration to help people reach their wellness goals. Backed by decades of research, Hapbee subscribers have reported 100 percent effectiveness with no reported side effects. High-profile advocates include global wellness leader Deepak Chopra and renowned recovery expert "Dr. Drew" Pinsky.

Hapbee wearables a core part of their wellness routines, helping people experience better sleep, deeper relaxation, sharper focus and more creative energy.

Learn more by visiting hapbee.com

Hyundai Motor Company

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Hyundai

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe.

Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.

The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services.

In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

Hyundai Motor Company

iMediSync

Booth #8455

Booth #8455

iMediSync is an AI-driven, EEG-centered, digital mental healthcare platform company. We provide early detection, treatment, and telemedicine services for Alzheimer's dementia as well as other neuropsychiatric disorders through our patented AI brain mapping & scanning solution and wearable helmet device with EEG/HRV measurement and therapeutics.

Industrial Technology Research Institute

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D organizations aiming to innovate a better future for society. The Institute focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment, and strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications. ITRI is also dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. For more information, please visit: itri.org/eng.

Indy Autonomous Challenge

LVCC, West Hall, #5029

LVCC, West Hall, #5029

The Indy Autonomous Challenge is set to make history at CES® 2022 as the first high-speed, head-to-head autonomous racecar competition with 9 race teams from 19 universities representing 8 countries seeking to compete in the Autonomous Challenge @ CES on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Race teams and the IAC Dallara AV-21, the most advanced race car ever built, are speeding the commercialization of fully autonomous vehicles and deployments of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These enhancements will lead to increased safety and performance in motorsports as well as all modes of commercial transportation.

Internet of Everything Corp

Booth #60940

Booth #60940

Internet of Everything Corp develops and manages an Internet-based decentralized End-to-End service platform, consisting of an infrastructure and service layer, and a service management system. Internet of Everything (IoE) is the secure decentralized software layer that lives on top of IoT devices, clusters them into computation resources, data lake storage, and provides localized D2I (data to information) processing with AI capabilities. IoE moves the current Internet services out of the request-response systems and sets them, into data lake access scenarios. Where massive amounts of sensors feed data streams into a data lake where services, AI, and users collect from it to display, refine or use.

InWith Corporation

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/InWithCorp

The World's Leading Smart+Biology Platform and IP: Microelectronics embedded into molded hydrogel devices, from smart contact lenses to smart implants. Imagine a patented technology that enables computer circuitry to be embedded into name-brand soft contact lenses. This makes our platform the ultimate discrete wearable XR technology.

KanDao Technology

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/KanDaoTechnology

Kandao Technology is a national high-tech enterprise. Adhering to the mission of "creating distinguished imaging products, enriching human life experience", and driven by the mutual development of hardware and software, Kandao is a pioneer in the field of VR technology, Ultra-HD cameras and video conferencing cameras. Kandao sets a new record for being the first Chinese company honored by the CES Innovation Awards in the digital imaging category, and the first Chinese company that won Good Design Award Best 100 in the camera category.

Magnima

Booth #19032

Booth #19032

Magnima develops state-of-the-art presentation gadgets and software for teachers, trainers, and speakers. Magnima's AirPoint Ring is the world's first wireless wearable mouse that offers dual surface and air tracking. Designed for delivering stunning presentations, the AirPoint Ring allows users to change slides with air gestures. With the flick of a finger, any apps on a connected Mac, Windows, iPad or tablet can be controlled wirelessly. Magnima also offers a free AirPoint app available for Mac and Windows that supports any connected mouse to spotlight, magnify, and point presentation contents. A presentation made with AirPoint creates memorable and uplifting moments.

Marelli

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Marelli

MARELLI is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 58,000 employees worldwide, the MARELLI footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa, generating revenues of 1,266 billion JPY (10.4 billion EUR) in 2020.

MedWand Solutions, Inc.

Booth #8655 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/MedWand

MedWand Solutions, Inc.

Mimi Hearing Technologies GmbH

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Mimi

Mimi is building a digital wellbeing platform that bridges the gap between hearing wellbeing and the best personalized listening experience.

Our passionate team of scientists, engineers and researchers is constantly developing a platform of pioneering technology and features that can upgrade any audio product to deliver a holistic approach to hearing health, aligned with its users' growing wellbeing needs.

MultiTech

Booth #10115 in the IoT Infrastructure Pavilion - North Hall

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/MultiTech

MultiTech makes work and life better by leveraging sensor and connectivity technology to bring systems and processes into the future and drive new revenue streams and efficiencies. Our extensive portfolio of technologies, paired with design, integration and manufacturing expertise, result in unparalleled performance, simplicity, and user experience. We have a passion for service that drives us to meet and exceed expectations with outstanding service and support throughout the lifecycle of your solution. We never stop looking for novel ways to solve problems with technology, which is how we continue to deliver industry firsts for us and for our customers.

N.THING

Booth #50839

Booth #50839

N.THING is a Seoul-based Agri-tech company seeking to create a sustainable food future by combining agriculture with IoT technology. The company is on a mission to innovate the farm-to-table food value chain and provide fresh, high-quality crops to everyone, stably. N.THING's technology offers a more sustainable, more stable, and safer farming method, with mass productivity. The Agri-tech company designs the farm as a product, and provides farming as a service. All components of the farm are standardized and modularized. With a dedicated operating system, complete environment control is possible and farms can be managed by anyone, anywhere.

NuraLogix Corporation

Booth #8119

Booth #8119

NuraLogix are the award-winning creators of Anura™, the world's first contactless wellness and vital sign monitoring solution. Their technology provides instant vital sign measurements using data gathered from a 30-second video selfie. They have been featured in over 100 international media reports, peer-reviewed papers, including American Heart Association, Springer Science, and The International Journal of Clinical Practice. NuraLogix was founded in Toronto in 2015 and has raised $30M+ in funds to date. NuraLogix currently employs 65+ members, ranging from neuroscientists to software engineers with 11 patents registered in the United States and being fully compliant with GDPR, HIPAA, PIPEDA, and SOC2. For more information, visit nuralogix.ai.

Okai

Booth No. 4671, West Hall

Booth No. 4671, West Hall

Okai is a multinational team with more than 17 years of micro-mobility experience. We have multiple locations worldwide. While our R&D facilities and corporate offices are located in Hangzhou our production facilities are located an hour south in Jinhua, Zhejiang. We serve our global clients out of our European headquarters in Berlin, Germany. We have received 100+ patents in the micro mobility space.

OneLife.eco Inc.

OneLife.eco Inc.

OneLife.eco Inc.

POSCO AMERICA (POSTECH)

POSCO AMERICA (POSTECH)

Pudu Robotics

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/PuduRobotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots on a mission to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living.

Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries worldwide. The robots are widely applied in restaurants, hospitals, schools, office buildings, shopping malls, hotels, airports and much more.

PulseForge

PulseForge

PulseForge Corp, based in Austin, TX, has a long-standing commitment of developing innovative and earth-friendly solutions for consumer electronics and other applications. PulseForge's team of experts' guide clients in liberating innovation in design and manufacturing of next-gen products such as AR/VR/XR, medical and consumer wearables, and automotive. PulseForge's thermal processing solutions are created to benefit a variety of industries, from consumer electronics and transportation to renewable energy such as photovoltaics. For more information, visit pulseforge.com.

RainStick Shower

Booth #60524

Booth #60524

RainStick Shower is North America's first WiFi-enabled circular shower that saves 80% water and up to 80% energy while providing almost double the flow of a traditional low flow shower. Using proprietary water recirculation technology, RainStick Shower recovers the water and energy typically wasted to create a luxurious, environmentally conscious shower experience.

Users can download the RainStick App to see environmental insights in real-time and track their own water and energy savings.

RDX WORKS

LVCC North Hall Nr. 8977

LVCC North Hall Nr. 8977

RADIX DLT Radix (www.radixdlt.com) is the first layer-one protocol specifically built to serve Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Radix is the only decentralized network where developers will be able to build quickly without the constant threat of exploits and hacks, where every improvement will get rewarded, and where scale will never be a bottleneck.

AT CES 2022 RDX WORKS celebrates the launch of their purpose-built decentralized finance (DeFi) programming language SCRYPTO.

About Alexandria:

Alexandria is the newest iteration of the RADIX network. It enables developers to experiment with creating, compiling, and interacting with SCRYPTO-based blueprints and components in a simulator environment running on their local machine.

REE Automotive

Booth #4865, West Hall

Booth #4865, West Hall

REE is an automotive technology leader whose mission is to empower companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from Class 1 to 6 – for any application and target market. REE aims to serve as the underpinning on top of which EVs and AVs will be built and envisions a future where EVs and AVs will be 'Powered by REE'.

REE's revolutionary technology, REEcorner™, packs critical vehicle components into a compact module between the chassis and wheel, enabling REE to build the industry's flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries.

RoboSense

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/RoboSense

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. Founded in 2014, RoboSense is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. With a complete portfolio of LiDAR sensors, AI perception and IC chipsets, RoboSense transforms conventional 3D LiDAR sensors with comprehensive data analysis and interpretation systems. Its mission is to innovate outstanding hardware and AI capabilities to create smart solutions that enable robots, including autonomous vehicles, to have perception capabilities superior to humans.

Saltlux

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Saltlux

Introducing DeepSignal, a cross-platform solution. DeepSignal is our answer to making AI accessible to everyone through a hyper-personalized experience.

Our mission is to change the paradigm of search engines. No one algorithm can consider the differing needs and interests of every human being.

By creating AI that learns from an individual's activity, you will find information that matters to you. DeepSignal identifies topics of interest and keeps you up to date. You can be the first in the know to address industry news or pivot to stay ahead of the competition. Never be the last one to find out.

SelfCareOne

SelfCareOne

SelfCareOne

SK Telecom

Booth #16761

Booth #16761

SK Telecom (SKT) is the top mobile operator in Korea with nearly 50% of the market share. With its extensive ICT assets, the company is now shaping into an AI & Digital Infrastructure Service Company that achieves constant innovations in Fixed and Wireless Telecommunications, AI Service and Digital Infrastructure Service.

SKT is focusing on providing unrivaled connectivity, while creating new growth drivers in metaverse, subscription-based service, and data & cloud business.

With the aim to build a better world, SKT is actively promoting ESG management to tackle social challenges by utilizing ICT, while taking actions to reduce its environmental footprint.

Sky Labs Inc.

Booth #8063

Booth #8063

To summarize, Sky Labs is a data-driven preventive healthcare company.

To keep people safe from life-threatening illnesses, we utilize big data to predict them in real-time. The development of medical devices that continuously monitor critical signals is what we are concentrating on. We're well aware of the value of ongoing surveillance in the fight against illness. Keeping this in mind, we're doing all we can to ensure that patients are comfortable with the shift from hospital-centred treatment to patient-centred care. In which the priority is on early detection and treatment of cardiovascular disease to avoid life-threatening hazards.

Somalytics

Unveiled in Booth #513 or at CES Booth #15879

Unveiled in Booth #513 or at CES Booth #15879

Nanotechnology innovator Somalytics will be unveiling SomaControl™, a first-of-its kind 3D gesture monitor for gaming and the SmartSense™ 3D floor mat, which detects human foot, gait and balance to protect at-risk people at home. These are the first in a portfolio of products Somalytics is developing using its groundbreaking CPC™ sensor technology – the world's first paper-based carbon nanotube capacitive sensors and world's smallest nano-based capacitive sensors. The new 1mm paper sensors "feel" human presence and are virtually invisible. Somalytics sensors are a breakthrough for the industry, creating a new genre of gesture-based digital interfaces, wellness monitoring and safety applications.

Splitvolt, Inc.

Booth #3513

Booth #3513

Splitvolt, the innovator and leader for a new EV-related product category called Splitter Switches, allows you to simply, safely, and automatically share your existing 240v dryer circuit with your EV charger for fast home charging without the high cost and complexity of installing a dedicated EV charging circuit.

Splitvolt Empowers the Adoption of Electric Vehicles(TM) with solutions that make owning and operating an EV simple and affordable for everyone.

Splitvolt's seasoned team has a shared vision to help improve lives, reduce pollution and protect the environment for future generations.

To find out more visit splitvolt.com or the Splitvolt Amazon Store.

SportsArt

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/SportsArt

A pioneer in sustainable fitness, SportsArt has been innovating design and manufacturing premium fitness equipment for more than 40 years. We believe that fitness equipment can help people reach their highest potential and protect our planet. Nowhere is this more clear than our ECO-POWR(TM) line, the world's first energy-generating cardio equipment, engineered to offset consumption and change the world for the better. SportsArt also offers a full range of high-quality cardio, strength and rehabilitation equipment for the fitness, medical and residential markets. By creating solutions that positively impact users, partners and our planet, SportsArt is inspiring performance for our shared world.

Swisstech Pavilion

Booth #62821

Booth #62821

The swisstech campaign is a public-private partnership supported by Presence Switzerland, Innosuisse, the swissnex network, digitalswitzerland, and Switzerland Global Enterprise. The campaign aims to raise Switzerland's profile as an innovative location for business and to promote the visibility of Swiss companies and universities abroad.

Follow #swisstech to discover the best Swiss-Made Technology at the most relevant global tech events. As an outstanding innovation and technology hub, Switzerland is an attractive location for investors and foreign companies.

TOTO USA, INC.

TOTO digital portal at CES

TOTO digital portal at CES

TOTO USA, INC.

Unistellar

Booth #17917, N105

Booth #17917, N105

Unistellar is the start-up behind the eVscope 2 and the eVscope eQuinox, the world's most powerful and simple-to-operate digital telescopes that bring the wonders of the universe to life in seconds—even in light-polluted urban settings. Thanks to a partnership with the SETI Institute, these game-changing consumer telescopes allow users to become citizen scientists and contribute to cutting-edge research on exoplanet transits, asteroid occultations, comets, and much more. For more information visit: unistellaroptics.com.

Valeo

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/Valeo

Valeo's ambition, as a tech company, is to play a major role in tomorrow's mobility. At the heart of today's environmental and social issues, future mobility must be greener, safer and more diverse. It must also contribute to the well-being and safety of citizens and consumers. Our unique positioning and technological leadership resides in areas that are at the heart of the transformation of the automotive industry and sustainable mobility, across the globe. This positioning and leadership are rooted in our expertise, innovations and operational excellence.

Voice Life Inc

Press Kit: ces.vporoom.com/VoiceLife

Voice Life Inc, is building a continuous wireless power energy system built upon a terahertz based scalable blockchain network, paving the way for tomorrows' electronic devices to have secure, clean, continuous and limitless charge.

Voice Life is also tokenizing its intellectual property that will create a new vehicle for the individual investor, in addition to the usual investor classes, to access the purchase, trade, sale and otherwise monetize this asset class. The process will bring new diversity, stability and liquidity to this asset class for innovators and investors.

VT Corporation

VT Corporation

Wellysis

Booth #8777

Booth #8777

Wellysis

Wi-Fi Alliance

Booth MP31866

Booth MP31866

Wi-Fi Alliance® is the worldwide network of companies that brings you Wi-Fi®. Members of our collaboration forum come together from across the Wi-Fi ecosystem with the shared vision to connect everyone and everything, everywhere, while providing the best possible user experience. The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal of approval designates products with proven interoperability, backward compatibility, and the highest industry-standard security protections in place. Today, Wi-Fi carries more than half of the internet's traffic in an ever-expanding variety of applications. Wi-Fi Alliance continues to drive the adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, which billions of people rely on every day.

Yangyoo

Booth #53761

Booth #53761

Yangyoo is a Korea-based Food Tech company leading the industry by introducing various food brands through its own developed big-data analysis solution.

Among the brands, 청년떡집(YOUNG MAN DDUK) has attracted attention also in the U.S. with its product collaboration with the BTS character Tinytan.

Recently, Yangyoo has paid attention to the growing interest in "Vegan Food" caused by the buoyant demand for environmental protection, along with anxiety for various diseases such as Covid-19.

That is why Yangyoo established a U.S. subsidiary, 'Armored Fresh', and has been intense in our Vegan Cheese R&D.

