InGoodTaste Names Jason Herkert As Chief Creative Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an extreme independence and a focus on solving problems using Grey Space Thinking™, InGoodTaste has announced the hiring of former Nike Senior Creative Director Jason Herkert as the company's first CCO.

After over 20 years leading creative efforts at Nike, Herkert is a visionary with experience that few can match. For over two decades Herkert led and designed innovative product campaigns in Brand Jordan, Nike Running, Nike Basketball, Nike Training, and Nike Football—recognized for transformative storytelling and brand building of the world's best athletes through unique consumer digital and physical brand experiences.

"We are building a new type of creative agency, one that helps organizations change rapidly by clearly envisioning the future," says Mark Riedy, Co-Founder and COO of InGoodTaste. "Bringing on Jason to lead all creative efforts allows us to guarantee that the companies we work with will not only adapt in changing markets, but will stay well ahead of the curve."

"The responsibility of being a creative and strategic leader is not what you say or do, it's how you make others feel," says Herkert. "I wanted to apply all of the skills that I've developed in my 20-plus year career and InGoodTaste, with its focus on using creative thinking to help businesses evolve and advance their position in the world, is absolutely the perfect place for me to do that. We're developing a new kind of agency, one where good ideas come from people who are empowered to express their thinking freely. Our job is to create the tangible from the intangible. We inspire and create a world that others can imagine a better future, one that creates change for good."

Herkert, who lives and works in Portland, Oregon will join an agency that features team members based largely in the San Francisco Bay Area; Boulder, Colorado and Park City, Utah.

In order to predict what's ahead, the team at InGoodTaste lives in the future. To do this they deploy Grey Space Thinking™ as their guiding mindset—a way of being and thinking—rather than a specific tool or a method. Grey Space Thinking is the opposite of binary, black-and-white concepting; it's about accepting that we live in a complex, uncertain world and the opportunity is found in the places between extremes. Herkert will lead a creative team at InGoodTaste that believes that innovative solutions to our partners' challenges are best found in the Grey Space.

InGoodTaste focuses their problem solving in the critical areas of business strategy, consumer research, brand positioning, creative potential, social impact, communications strategy and media relations.

Clients of InGoodTaste include 24 Hour Fitness, Spot Insurance, Sustainable Ocean Alliance, Maxpro Fitness, Superpedestrian, asensei, MAAP, Rapha, Goldwin, Canyon, Giro Sport Design, Zwift, Wahoo, ROKA, Küat, and more.

About InGoodTaste

InGoodTaste is a creative consultancy focused on driving positive change in the world through Grey Space Thinking™. We collaborate with our partners to solve their most essential challenges, ranging from business strategy, consumer research, brand positioning, creative potential, social impact, and strategic communication, all with an eye to the future and a mindset that embraces change.

