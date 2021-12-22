Denny's partners with Warner Bros. Pictures to Deliver the Illusion of Choice on Twitch During a Live Matrix-Themed Stunt

Famed streamer Hungrybox was tapped to participate in a livestreamed Twitch activation that left gamers hungry for more Denny's and excited for The Matrix Resurrections release in theaters and on HBO Max today

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's just enticed another gamer to enter the Matrix in the latest stunt the restaurant brand pulled off. On December 21 on streaming platform Twitch, through a new partnership with Twitch streamer Juan Debiedma—also known as Hungrybox —the brand orchestrated a Matrix-themed streaming activation, which received almost half a million views and thousands of fans engaged with ahead of The Matrix Resurrections film release. The activation was an extension to Denny's partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures to further amplify its digital transformation.

The creative activation showed Hungrybox's journey to engaging with the Matrix throughout the day, kicking off by showing that he received a mysterious delivery of a black box in the morning. The box contained codes for him to choose between while ordering on Denny's on Demand during the livestream. He was then surprised when his delivery was made by a "rebel", who took the case back from Hungrybox before disappearing. Fans were highly engaged as they then received special Matrix-inspired promotional offers for Denny's while they enjoyed the livestream—offers included such items as tickets to The Matrix Resurrections and Denny's gift cards.

A surprise disappearance by Hungrybox joining the Matrix "agents" thrilled the fans and kept them engaged to the very end, when Hungrybox appeared to give his last messages to viewers—focused on driving them to download the Denny's app to experience the glitch and get special offers for signing up—and reminding all to catch The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

"Our Warner Bros. Pictures partnership has provided a timely opportunity for Denny's to amplify our digital transformation leading up to The Matrix Resurrections release in theaters. We were excited to tap into the Twitch community to surprise and delight HungryBox's fans with this fun, Matrix-inspired stunt. As America's Diner, we love to feed people and enjoyed giving out gift cards and sharing more about the personalized benefits available through our new iOS and Android mobile apps and Denny's Rewards program," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. "Hungrybox is one of the most talented players in the gaming community, and along with Warner Bros. Pictures, has been a key creative partner in helping us reach our audiences during our pivotal moment of digital transformation."

Denny's digital transformation efforts aim to provide guests with an enhanced experience on Dennys.com and Denny's app platforms, resulting in a streamlined ordering experience, with more compelling features that will drive further personalization and guest satisfaction. Denny's Rewards members now have direct access to the Denny's brand in the palm of their hand. With a new log-in experience, including a digital wallet that grants Rewards members access to rewards and promotions, both in-restaurant and online, convenience is just a few taps away. The Denny's app can be downloaded via iOS and Android .

With Denny's latest promotional campaign with The Matrix Resurrections, which began in November 2021, Warner Bros. Pictures was key in Denny's continued digital transformation efforts. Fans will be able to experience Denny's promotional campaign with The Matrix Resurrections through January 4, 2022 and can visit Dennys.com for more information or to find their local restaurant and place an online order.

"Denny's has always proven not only to be a great partner to us, but a progressive one as well. We were thrilled to work with them to execute a fun and engaging stunt that not only brings awareness to The Matrix Resurrections, but also one that is so clearly inspired by what makes this groundbreaking film franchise an enduring fan-favorite," said Louise Soper Senior Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships at Warner Bros. Pictures.

Warner Bros. Pictures, The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and is available for streaming on HBO Max today.

About The Matrix Resurrections

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, In Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, In Association with Venus Castina Productions, The Matrix Resurrections. The film is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 29, 2021, Denny's had 1,647 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

