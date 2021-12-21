CPSC Launches New Online Tool to Make it Easier for Businesses to Report Hazards and to Protect Consumers; Mandatory for Fast Track Program in January 2022

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firms are required to report to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) potentially hazardous products that they manufacture, distribute, import or sell. To encourage more online reporting of these potential hazards, CPSC will require firms to use a new, upgraded online reporting system for Fast Track recalls.

"Our goal is to protect consumers, by identifying and removing hazardous products from the marketplace more quickly, and by streamlining the recall process," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. "We are extremely proud of the hard work that CPSC staff put into creating this new tool to facilitate online reporting."

CPSC's Fast Track program helps consumers by removing hazardous products from the marketplace quickly, and it rewards businesses that act swiftly to implement corrective action.

The updated Section 15(b) reporting system for companies, now available at www.saferproducts.gov/business, has a user-friendly interface that includes hover-over features and guidance for firms to navigate the submission process. Firms using the new site will also receive an emailed copy of all information submitted to CPSC through the system, along with emailed case updates, deadline reminders and contact information for the CPSC staff handling their report.

This system is also mobile-friendly, so users can now submit reports and provide attachments via their smart phones or tablets. Businesses that participate in the Fast Track program will also be able to review and approve a system-generated draft recall press release before submitting their report, to help expedite the overall recall process.

Effective January 31, 2022, businesses that want to participate in the Fast Track program will be required to submit their Section 15(b) reports exclusively online through the portal. Reports received via email, fax, or mail for participation in a Fast Track recall will be rejected after this date, and the firms will be directed to resubmit their reports via the online system.

Although many of the new system features, and its mandatory use, apply specifically to Fast Track recalls, non-Fast Track filers are strongly encouraged to use the updated online system, as well. Users can easily file an initial report and can submit additional information and documents, if desired, using the system.

Visit the Fast Track information page to see how the new system can benefit companies considering a recall.

The new online business portal for the Fast Track Program can be found at www.saferproducts.gov/business

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products for nearly 50 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

