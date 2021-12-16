White House Science Advisor Visits Darling Ingredients' Joint-Venture Renewable Diesel Facility

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), hosted Dr. Eric S. Lander, President Biden's Science Advisor and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology, at its joint-venture renewable diesel facility, Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), in Norco, Louisiana. The goal of Dr. Lander's visit was to learn more about the emerging sustainable energy industry and its supporting infrastructure. Dr. Lander was accompanied by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards for the tour and discussion.

Dr. Lander was shown the process of converting fats into a renewable diesel fuel and how it fits into the catalogue of sustainable solutions that improve the environment and human health. Dr. Lander toured the facility to see the process in action and met the team responsible for the day-to-day operations. Dr. Lander talked to employees about the path they took to the field of sustainable fuel to better understand the future workforce needs of such growing operations.

"It was a pleasure to talk with Dr. Lander about the work we are doing here at DGD," said Sandra Dudley, Executive Vice President, Renewables and U.S. Specialty Operations. "His expertise in a variety of disciplines and interest in a more sustainable America speaks volumes about the future of renewable fuels in this country."

On the tour, Dr. Lander saw DGD's recently completed 400-million-gallon expansion (DGD 2) which brings total renewable diesel capacity to 690 million gallons. Construction on DGD 3 in Port Arthur, Texas is scheduled for a 2023 completion which will bring production to almost 1.2 billion gallons.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com) . The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

