TILSON LAUNCHES 2022 INTERNSHIP PROGRAM FOR SUMMER INTERNS AND YEAR-ROUND SKILLBRIDGE PARTICIPANTS SUPPORTING BROADBAND EXPANSION The program will provide both summer and SkillBridge interns hands-on experience supporting Tilson's fastest growing Outside Plant division in Appleton, Oshkosh, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, Phoenix, Arizona and Jerome and Twin Falls, Idaho

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, has opened the application period for its 2022 summer internship program as it continues to meet the demands of customers in the rapidly growing wireless and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) sectors. The broadband expansion program is designed to offer students and SkillBridge interns an opportunity to work on impactful infrastructure projects that will provide high-speed broadband services to homes, schools, and businesses in their communities. Applications for both opportunities are now live on Tilson's website.

"Tilson's Broadband Expansion Internship Program is a unique opportunity that will provide participants with a hands-on experience building America's information infrastructure," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "Not everyone wants to work behind a desk. We're excited to offer an internship-to-career path experience in telecommunications where students and transitioning military can learn new skills, earn certifications, work in the field and directly contribute to their communities."

Tilson has expanded its outside plant capabilities to include self-performance capabilities in aerial and underground construction. As part of the program, Tilson interns are paired with industry mentors, work on real-time internal or client-facing projects and are exposed to state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and processes. Participants will directly support Tilson's current Outside Plant FTTH projects in Appleton, Oshkosh, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, Phoenix, Arizona and Jerome and Twin Falls, Idaho and will assist construction crews placing fiber underground providing better broadband service for residents and businesses.

Areas of Interest include:

Construction Management and Inspection

Project Administration and Management

Horizontal Directional Drilling Crews

Fiber Optic Splicing

OSP Engineering

Safety

The summer 2022 internship application window opens on December 15, 2021 and will close on February 15, 2022. Application review will begin immediately. For more information visit www.tilsontech.com/careers/internship-program.

Interested SkillBridge candidates should email skillbridge@tilsontech.com. Applications for Tilson's SkillBridge program are open year-round.

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized eleven consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility, and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country. To learn more about Tilson, please visit www.tilsontech.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

