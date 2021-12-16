SLING TV adds leading South Asian service Eros Now

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SLING TV , the leading provider of international news and entertainment, continues to expand its South Asian offering with the addition of Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) ("ErosSTX" or "the Company"), a global entertainment company. Eros Now is now available to stream on SLING.

SLING's International subscribers have access to Eros Now's over 1,500 titles - including top web originals and films. The Eros Now library on SLING will continue to grow over the coming months to over 6,000 film titles, and will be available in Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and other regional languages.

"SLING TV is the leading American provider of South Asian content and continues to perfect our offering to connect consumers to the content they love," said Liz Riemersma, VP of International, SLING TV. "Eros Now offers an expansive web originals and film collection for our South Asian customers, and will make a fantastic addition to our Desi Binge bundle."

"Indian content is hugely popular in North America. With Eros Now packaged and bundled on a popular service like SLING TV, the audiences will get access to the best catalogue of Indian Films and Originals Series," said Ali Hussein, Chief Executive Officer, Eros Now. "This partnership also dovetails nicely into Eros Now's strategy of building audiences on the large screen in North America and further accentuates our strong distribution in the region."

Eros Now service is available to customers with the groundbreaking Desi Binge package, which includes other leading South Asian Content like Sony LIV and Voot, as well as the Hindi Pack and the Hindi Mega Pack at no additional cost to customers. Customers may also purchase Eros Now as a standalone service or as an add-on to another SLING TV service for $5 per month. To learn more about SLING International and its South Asian content offerings, visit www.sling.com/international/desi-tv .

About SLING TV

SLING TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. SLING offers two general market streaming services, SLING Orange and SLING Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. On select devices, SLING offers customers access to free content, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. SLING is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in over 20 languages. Additionally, SLING offers a variety of local channel solutions through the AirTV brand, which provides products and services that simplify the modern over-the-air (OTA) entertainment experience. Visit sling.com and AirTV.net for more information. SLING TV L.L.C. and AirTV L.L.C. are wholly owned subsidiaries of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).

About Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("ErosSTX") (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces, and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood's fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia, and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across 13 languages with over 19 million premium paid subscribers, 20.9 million base paid subscribers and 224 million registered users as of March 31, 2021.

For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com .

About Eros Now:

Eros Now, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is the world's leading Indian OTT platform with over 19 million premium paid subscribers, 20.9 million base paid subscribers and 224 million registered users from over 150 countries across the world. It offers endless entertainment hosting one of the largest movie libraries (over 12,000 digital titles), as well as premium original episodic series, music videos, unmatched in quantity and quality. Eros Now also has a deep library of short-form content, totaling over 4,400 short-form videos including trailers and original short exclusive interviews. To date Eros Now has successfully premiered over 180 films in 13 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Punjabi and more. Eros Now was named as the 'Best OTT Platform of the Year 2019' at British Asian Media Awards. The platform has also won awards for original content and marketing at the SCREENXX 2020.

To access Eros Now please visit: www.erosnow.com or download the application.

