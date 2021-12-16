Pathlight Named 2021 CCW Excellence Awards Winner for Workforce Innovation of the Year Leading Real-time Performance Management (RPM) platform recognized for supercharging the performance of their customer-facing teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathlight, a SaaS platform that helps organizations enabling customer-facing teams to manage performance faster than ever before, today announced its groundbreaking Realtime Performance Management (RPM) has been recognized as the "Workforce Innovation of the Year" by the CCW Excellence Awards.

"This award clearly signals that real-time performance data is imperative to the success of top-performing frontline employees," said Alex Kvamme, CEO, Pathlight. "It also shows our dedication to providing unprecedented visibility into agent and team performance to drive better coaching and communication across customer-facing teams. Pathlight makes performance management as easy as checking your weather app—that's why our customers love us."

Pathlight's RPM platform consolidates performance data, coaching, and communication in one place, on mobile or desktop. It provides org-wide visibility into real-time performance, streamlined analytics, and AI-driven insights into the frequency and efficacy of critical communication and coaching. Benefits of the platform include:

Alignment: Pathlight gets everyone on the same page with full transparency into goals, realtime performance, and coaching.

Agility: CX organizations roll out new initiatives in seconds, and managers can course-correct their teams in real time with one-click coaching.

Empowerment: When agents have everything they need to be successful, your customers win.

Pathlight is a Realtime Performance Management (RPM) platform that allows large, customer-facing teams to move faster than ever before. By consolidating performance data, coaching, and communication in one place, the platform empowers data-driven management at every layer of the organizational chart. Based in San Francisco, CA, the company is backed by such investors as Kleiner Perkins, Quiet Capital, Jeremy Stoppelman CEO of Yelp and Dylan Smith co-founder and CFO of Box, among others. For more information please visit www.pathlight.com .

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, now Customer Contact Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. For over 20 years, CCW serves more than 3,000 attendees annually ranging from customer titles of all types to the many professionals responsible for holistic customer experience design and delivery. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.

The Customer Management Practice enables better navigation of the continually changing customer management sector by keeping professionals informed on the latest industry trends, drivers, and evolving initiatives through our extensive market research, reporting, and unparalleled events.

