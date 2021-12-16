Omega Healthcare Earns UiPath Automation Excellence Award

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare has been awarded a UiPath Automation Excellence Award for Special Recognition in Process Automation.

The UiPath Automation Excellence Awards aim to recognize and celebrate the game changers of Automation in various categories. Omega Healthcare took the prize in the category of Industry-specific Process Automation: Healthcare.

Rajusiva Arunachalam, Omega Healthcare's VP of Technology & Head of Automation Process, explained the "before-and-after" situation that led to the award. "Before we began our work, client processes were manual, time-consuming, and repetitive—prone to error. Our solution included a fully automated process using bot API and a payer website. Bots are capable of running huge volumes during peak times, including those induced by the pandemic, and a status check can be done every seven days to accelerate follow-up and collections."

Vijayashree Natarajan – Senior VP of Technology & Head of Technology, Omega Healthcare stated "The Ui Path Special Award in Automation Excellence is a testament to Omega Healthcare's commitment toward its customers on their digital transformation journey. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) has been our core business for the past 18 years. We have automated the core RCM processes, and one of them is the AR follow-up process that helps in reducing claims to cash cycle time with faster reimbursement. We are thrilled that we could support our customers to improve their business outcomes using our intelligent automation solutions, thus positioning Omega Healthcare as a digital RCM solution provider.

This award recognizes Omega Healthcare for the business impact created by driving innovation using automation in their field of end-to-end RCM Solutions & Clinical Services for US Healthcare.

About the Awards

Reflective of UiPath's commitment to drive end-to-end automation, the awards are organized to inspire companies to think beyond the norm and explore ways in which RPA can be used to create impactful innovations.

About Omega Healthcare

Founded in 2003, Omega Healthcare helps providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies eliminate administrative burdens, accelerate cash flow, and reduce health management costs while enhancing patient care. The company streamlines medical billing, coding, and collections processes and provides virtual nursing services, including triage, care continuation, clinical documentation improvement, and re-admittance avoidance. Combining the largest medical coding staff in the world with proprietary technology, analytics, and automation capabilities, Omega Healthcare provides the most comprehensive outsourced solutions in the industry and is ranked among the top revenue cycle management business process services by industry analysts.

Omega Healthcare, backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Group, has about 19,000 employees across India, the Philippines, and the United States.

