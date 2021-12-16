Lyons Magnus Announces Top 2022 Flavor & Trend Predictions

FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyons Magnus, a global foodservice and ingredient source, has released predictions for five emerging trends that will influence food and beverage menus in 2022 and beyond. "We use our proprietary research and analysis to support our partners with targeted trend insights to help them identify opportunities that will resonate with their customer base," says John Koch, Vice President National Accounts. "These trends are the cornerstone for innovative products and recipe creation."

PLANTS KEEP GROWING

More and more, people are adopting a "flexitarian" approach to eating. Whether for environmental reasons or improved health, people are reducing their meat consumption. As a result of this trend, expect to see even more plant-based products in grocery stores and restaurants. While all kinds of plant-based meat alternatives will be launched, watch for fast-food chains to debut plant-based chicken nuggets and tenders to augment their menus and potato milk to emerge as the new "it" plant milk.

IN SEARCH OF IMMUNITY

Immunity remains on our list of top trends again this year. The global pandemic accelerated the growing trend for food and beverages with beneficial or "functional" ingredients that may improve health or treat or prevent a future health issue. Of all the various functional options available, immunity-boosting food and drink products are the most sought after. Ingredients and flavors that consumers recognize as immunity boosters, such as citrus and other fruits rich in vitamin C, berries high in antioxidants, live yogurts, dark chocolate, ginger, turmeric and green tea/matcha will continue to be popular with consumers who are looking for a dietary silver bullet.

COMFORTING & FAMILIAR

In 2022 expect restaurant menus and promotions to feature many familiar flavors across menu categories. Consumers are continuing to gravitate towards nostalgic childhood experiences, foods, and flavors. This trend is music to restaurant operators' ears in this time of reduced menus, labor shortages and daily supply chain challenges.

THE COFFEE IS COLD

And that's a good thing! Iced coffee, cold brew and nitro coffee sales are soaring, with some operators reporting that cold coffee drink sales are now accounting for 75% of their total coffee drink sales. Younger consumers are driving increases in cold coffee beverage sales, but they're not alone. Many operators are reporting overall increases in all cold drink categories, with customers interested in new flavor experiences that are inconvenient for them to create at home.

SPICY, SPICIER, SPICIEST

Spicy flavors are hotter than ever. From ghost pepper french fries to Carolina Reaper chicken wings, spicy foods will be on the rise again in 2022. Consumers have become more educated about spice and now, most can discern between the various peppers available in the marketplace. Watch for a rise in authentic flavors and more options to tailor your spice level by selecting a pepper varietal.

