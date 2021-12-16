Live Music Marketplace Startup Virtuosica Invites Working Musicians to Beta Test MVP

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based live music marketplace startup Virtuosica, Inc. is gearing up for market entry in late Spring 2022 and is issuing an open call for experienced working musicians to apply for early access to the company's innovative new platform-as-a-product.

The B2B2C media and entertainment company was founded in mid-2021, amid the pandemic's devastating effects on live music venues and working musicians in the United States and globally. While not entirely pandemic-induced, the startup's platform and services have been created with the debilitating effects of the pandemic on the live music industry in mind. But there's a catch, says Virtuosica founder Warren E. Peterson.

"The unacceptable standard is that, for too long, too many gifted musicians give up on having a full-time career performing music after years of training - because it is next to impossible for most to make a living wage in the music industry, regardless of skill or aptitude. Talent is being abandoned and left unexposed to audiences, and money is being left on the table. Virtuosica's aim is to fix all of it, if even to a degree. And we're asking working musicians to join us in these early stages of creating the world's leading live music platform."

Sign up for the Virtuosica MVP platform is open and free to anyone. Musicians, however, are personally vetted by the Virtuosica team before being approved for Virtuosica Artist accounts. Virtuosica Artists are then able to create profiles, upload sample reels, book live concerts, stream directly on the platform, and process payments for each gig booked via the platform. The platform includes event delivery guarantees to audience customers and reserved funds for payment to performers. The number of early access Virtuosica Artist accounts will be limited to 500 seats in this round.

"The technology is already there. The musicians are there. The audience is waiting. We're just putting it all together," Peterson concludes.

About Virtuosica, Inc.

Virtuosica, Inc. is the world's most complete live music marketplace. A distributed company based in Marina Del Rey, CA, Virtuosica was founded by piano virtuoso and IT professional Warren E. Peterson and co-founders Danica Niki Radisic and Teri Lee Hirano. Virtuosica's MVP is set to launch in late Spring of 2022.

