InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate DJ Cart (CCT-4569)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an avid DJ/VJ I am always thinking of ways to make my setup more efficient, faster and neat," said an inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a cart featuring panels and colorful lights that can change in an instant."

He developed the DA BOOM CART PORTABLE DJ BOOTH to enhance convenience among working disc jockeys by providing an organized, professional and efficient set up and transport of their gear. This invention could save valuable time and effort by ensuring quick and easy set up and tear down while also keeping cables neat and organized. Additionally, it would allow a DJ to exhibit an air of professionalism and it can be used to transport equipment.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4569, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

