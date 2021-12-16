Interim HealthCare Inc. Announces 2021 Paraprofessional of the Year Melissa Stevens-Taylor of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma recognized for her dedicated and thoughtful care of patients

SUNRISE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health, hospice and healthcare staffing services, names Melissa Stevens-Taylor, CHHA, as its 2021 Paraprofessional of the Year. Melissa has been a paraprofessional for over 20 years and quickly became an invaluable member of Interim HealthCare of Oklahoma City after joining in 2019.

This honor is given to an individual that provides exemplary patient care and continuously demonstrates the H.E.A.R.T. qualities of Interim HealthCare paraprofessionals, which stands for Honorable, Experience, Ability, Reliability and Training.

Melissa treats all of her patients with dignity and respect, and she goes above and beyond to bring joy to their lives. Whether it's celebrating birthdays with cupcakes and flowers or stopping by with a candy bar to brighten their day, Melissa works diligently to ensure everyone she serves feels special.

"Melissa is a true asset to our team," said Sharon Collins, COO of Interim HealthCare of Oklahoma City. "She is dependable and has the unique ability to recognize things that impact the care and service of a client. The dedication Melissa has for her career and her patients sets the example for the superior care that Interim HealthCare of Oklahoma City provides."

Always looking for ways to increase her knowledge, Melissa has completed Interim HealthCare's Care Professional Development Path for Aides program, also known as the Pin Program, and reached diamond level. The program allows employees to earn specializations through continuing education to expand their career path in caregiving, earning raises for each level accomplished. In addition, she won Interim HealthCare of Oklahoma City's "Ruby Sneakers Award" for her year-long commitment to education and has become a leader in agency teaching meetings for the office's paraprofessional staff.

"It's an honor to be chosen as Interim HealthCare's 2021 Paraprofessional of the Year," said Melissa Stevens-Taylor. "Knowing that my efforts bring comfort and happiness to my patients means the world to me, and I'm grateful to Interim HealthCare for providing the educational resources so that I can continue to provide them with excellent care."

Recent data from Interim HealthCare and The Harris Poll revealed that 79 percent of seniors ages 65-plus say that their quality of life would be significantly better if they could receive healthcare at home rather than in a hospital or nursing facility. This is one of many data points gathered that showcase the power of home healthcare to provide superior care to those who need it.

In recognition of the work that paraprofessionals like Melissa do in the home healthcare setting, Interim HealthCare celebrated National Home Care & Hospice Month by inviting the public to discover the unique benefits and full continuum of care available with home healthcare through its campaign, "The Difference is Home."

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Founded in 1966 and First in Home Care®, Interim HealthCare Inc. is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards. The only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care, the company strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through 330 plus locations servicing the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Ranked #1 for the third year in a row by Entrepreneur magazine, franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 200,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

