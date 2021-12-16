IAB Expands General Membership to Include Advertising and Media Agencies IAB Enables Agencies to Join its Board, Bringing All Digital Marketing and Media Stakeholders Together

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB today announced that its board has approved Agency General Membership to all Advertising Agencies, with the same voting rights and privileges as every other industry participant.

IAB has long served as the industry's only "big tent" where stakeholders across the entire digital ecosystem gather. It's the only place where publishers, platforms, technology, and data companies, marketers and advertisers can address the challenges and opportunities in an industry being rapidly and continuously reinvented. It is also the only trade association that can both set an industry agenda and deliver on that agenda with meaningful industry standards.

This move effectively migrates agencies from associate members to full general members. Now, agencies will have equal access to join the inner workings of the IAB -- including voting board membership, Center of Excellence leadership, as well as legal and public policy resources.

"The mission of IAB from the beginning has been to enable our members to thrive in a digital economy. The transformative changes happening now, demand that agencies have an equal seat at the table. They need equal access to IAB and IAB Tech Lab resources, the ability to join boards and make the critical decisions that drive the industry forward," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "The key to success in today's environment is collaboration. It's vital to have an organization that brings everyone together and IAB is serving that need."

"We're proud to partner with the organization that has led the charge to advance the digital medium since literally Day One." Greg Johns, EVP & Chief Digital Officer, Canvas Worldwide

"Canvas believes in the power of partnership and openness for the good of our industry. The IAB's devotion to collaboration is one that fits beautifully with our agency ethos." Paul Woolmington, CEO, Canvas Worldwide

"Helen & Gertrude's partnership with the IAB provides our team with the ongoing professional development and support needed to understand and thrive in today's digital economy. We also value the knowledge shared by their many committees and councils, as they offer insights into a variety of niche industry segments." Laura DiCaprio, Director of Media & Insights, Helen & Gertrude

"IAB is really the only organization that brings all the stakeholders together. With new media and measurement standards being set, brands developing first party data strategies, and policy changes being drafted, this is not a time for partisan approaches to the challenges facing the industry and no agency should be less than a full General Member. We are all in the thick of it, and IAB is working to convene the important conversations." Kirk McDonald, CEO, GroupM, NA.

"Horizon Media is excited to be among the first agencies to join IAB membership and be involved in IAB's efforts to help sculpt the future of the digital marketplace." David Campanelli, EVP, Chief Investment Officer, Horizon Media

"IPG Mediabrands is thrilled to be joining as a General Member of IAB, which has long been a voice for our industry and an important source of new research and thought leadership, such as the recent report on AI and bias in marketing. We are all looking forward to supporting IAB's initiatives across promoting transparency, brand safety and DEI in our industry." Dani Benowitz, President, US at MAGNA

"The IAB has long been a leading voice in digital industry innovation, and we look forward to partnering with the IAB and member companies to continue to drive media creativity and industry evolution in 2022." Sean Corcoran, U.S. CEO, Mediahub.

"As an organization that shares IAB's commitment to assuring the safety, transparency and effectiveness of marketers' digital media investment, Omnicom Media Group is eager to expand our working relationship with IAB, and to collaborate on delivering solutions for the age of accelerated change." Megan Pagliuca, Chief Activation Officer, Omnicom Media Group

"Publicis Media has never been more optimistic about collaborative efforts to address consumer and advertiser standards. Through our continued vigilance with media partners and industry orgs, we are driving conversations forward to address the industry's most challenging topics, like hate speech, privacy, misinformation, mental health, and proposed worldwide government regulations that threaten the 'Brand Integrity' of our industry. Agency leadership and determination are imperative now more than ever, and that's why Publicis Media is joining the IAB." Helen Lin, Chief Digital Officer, Publicis Groupe

IAB membership benefits now available to agencies include:

Eligibility to join the IAB Board with full voting privileges and access to four meetings/year, including Washington, D.C. fly- ins

Participation in Agency Leadership Council

Membership to IAB Tech Lab

Access to IAB Public Policy and Legal Affairs Council, publications, convenings, and IAB staff

Access to all IAB Primary Research

Participation in all Center of Excellence Activities, including committees, working groups, and task forces.

Exclusive rights to leverage IAB Learning & Development

Program discounts, private research deep dives, and 1:1 access to IAB staff experts for both the agency and their brand clients, hosted in partnership with IAB

About IAB

The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 700 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.

