Bosley Team Breaks Company's Donation Record With Gift to Susan G. Komen Raised Through Its 8th Annual Fundraiser

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosley, The World's Most Experienced Hair Restoration Expert®, recently donated $38,982 — a record-breaking amount for the company — to Susan G. Komen. The funds were collected during its eighth annual breast cancer fundraiser. With this year's donation, Bosley has raised nearly $250,000 for various breast cancer organizations since the start of its annual fundraiser in 2014.

From left to right: Dr. Ken Washenik, Medical Director at Bosley Medical Group; Rob Spurrell, CEO at Bosley; Paula Schneider, President & CEO at Susan G. Komen.

Bosley raised awareness of and showed support for breast cancer research and treatment throughout the month of October, donating a portion of its October revenue while also matching employee contributions. In addition to making monetary donations, a number of the company's employees donated their paid time off to maximize their contributions. Bosley works with a team of approximately 450 employees across 70 offices nationwide.

"I am humbled and inspired by the selflessness of Bosley teammates, who showed tremendous support and care throughout the month of October through their many contributions," said Rob Spurrell, Bosley CEO and president. "Our team is committed to the fight against breast cancer, and I am grateful to continue to work with a team who has shown this level of engagement over the past eight years. Organizations such as Susan G. Komen provide critical assistance to those living with this disease, and we will continue to seek out opportunities to partner with such organizations and give back to the communities we are privileged to serve."

"We're grateful for the generosity of the entire Bosley team," said Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen. "Their support will help ensure that we can continue to invest in breakthrough research while also removing barriers to care for those facing breast cancer today."

The funds donated by Bosley will support Komen's continuous mission in investments in breakthrough research, advocacy and direct patient initiatives such as Komen's free Breast Care Helpline, its Treatment Assistance Program and other critical services.

ABOUT BOSLEY

Bosley, The World's Most Experienced Hair Restoration Expert®, uses the latest technology to create completely natural-looking results. For more than 45 years, Bosley physicians have focused on the art and science of hair restoration for both men and women, utilizing innovative and artistic techniques that are also the most scientifically advanced. With more than 430,000 hair restoration procedures performed (with patients from all 50 states and 60 foreign countries), Bosley has helped hundreds of thousands of people find a permanent solution for their hair loss. For more information, please visit www.bosley.com.

ABOUT SUSAN G. KOMEN

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us at ww5.komen.org/social.

