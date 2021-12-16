ALLEGIANT REPORTS NOVEMBER 2021 TRAFFIC

Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for November 2021.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison



November 2021

November 2019

Change

Passengers

1,187,477

1,101,346

7.8%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,066,154

962,614

10.8%

Available seat miles (000)

1,373,420

1,197,831

14.7%

Load factor

77.6%

80.4%

(2.8 pts)

Departures

8,923

8,189

9.0%

Average stage length (miles)

876

857

2.2%

Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison



November 2021

November 2019

Change

Passengers

1,211,017

1,129,065

7.3%

Available seat miles (000)

1,430,727

1,255,381

14.0%

Departures

9,448

8,739

8.1%

Average stage length (miles)

862

841

2.5%

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



November 2021

November 2020

Change

Passengers

1,187,477

682,976

73.9%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,066,154

596,377

78.8%

Available seat miles (000)

1,373,420

1,034,482

32.8%

Load factor

77.6%

57.6%

20.0pts

Departures

8,923

6,940

28.6%

Average stage length (miles)

876

861

1.7%

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



November 2021

November 2020

Change

Passengers

1,211,017

692,327

74.9%

Available seat miles (000)

1,430,727

1,065,731

34.2%

Departures

9,448

7,201

31.2%

Average stage length (miles)

862

854

0.9%


*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract.  System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs.  Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

November 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.56





Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release November have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

