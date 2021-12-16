2021 ELLE STYLE AWARDS ended perfectly in Shanghai, China

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov.18, The 2021 ELLE Style Awards was held with the theme of "EAST and BEYOND" by ELLE China as an annual grandest fashion event at SHANGRI-LA QIANTAN, SHANGHAI. The day, nearly 100 Celebrities attended with various Oriental elements in their dress, to echo the scene full of contemporary Oriental avant-garde installations, launched an event full of oriental charm, wrote a wonderful interpretation of the contemporary beauty of the East.

key visual poster of 2021 ELLE Style Awards

On the red carpet, the celebrities dressed in different styling and make-up to act the the most representative Oriental beauty in their own minds. The night we have impressive ELLE cover stars, several gorgeous fashion stars etc. Nearly a hundred ELLE's celebrity and supermodel friends made an appearance and gathered to witness the glorious moment.

Daisy Wang, CEO of Hearst Greater China, Guo Miao, the founder and chairman of Mageline brand, and Nicole Xue, Editor-in-chief of ELLE China opened the ceremony after their speeches. The night, several representative fashion industry weathervane heavyweight awards have been announced. Zhang Jiacheng, who is excellent in Oriental Retro aesthetics photography awarded the "Photographer of the Year". He Cong who has been dominating fashion weeks this year, awarded the "Supermodel of the Year". Two talented and internationally influential young designers, RUI Zhou/Cihang Chen MÄRCHEN, jointly won the "Independent Designer of the Year ". In addition, as a new generation of power in the fashion industry, Nick Yang awarded the "New Photographer of the Year" and Gu Xue won the "New SuperModel Face of the Year".

It is worth mentioning that three new "Beyond the Boundary" awards named by the theme of "EAST and BEYOND" have been added to this year's ELLE Style Awards and awarded to brands and organizations that pushed boundaries in their respective fields. Shanghai Fashion Week, which is committed to promoting the simultaneous development of creative design and commercial landing of Chinese fashion industry based on local and international perspective, awarded the "Beyond Boundary Fashion of the Year". Mageline, a high-end skin care beauty brand that creates positive domestic products with artisan spirit, won the " Beyond Boundary Brand Power of the Year" award. WWF, which is committed to environmental protection and actively promotes the sustainable development of the fashion industry, awarded "Beyond Boundary Charity of the Year".

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ELLE China