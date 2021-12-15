The REMM Group Property Management Company Awarded Top 10 Best Places to Work Multifamily® 2nd Year in a Row

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row The REMM Group has won a top 10 nationwide ranking in Best Places to Work Multifamily®. It is the fifth year that The REMM Group has placed in the top 25 property management companies on the national list published by Multifamily Leadership. They again top the list for multifamily management companies in Southern California according to the rigorous research and interviews that determine winners.

The REMM Group is a top commercial property management company for industrial, office, retail, mixed use and multifamily real estate management. The California based company is an award winning IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). (PRNewsfoto/The REMM Group)

The multifamily industry serves apartment communities, contributing more than $3.4 trillion to the economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership, says employee engagement is a powerful indicator of organizational success.

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, said, "The residents in the 47 apartment communities we manage receive better service and have greater satisfaction because we create a positive corporate culture for our team members. By providing our associates with outstanding team support, tools, and training we improve their lives and the lives of those they serve. We see it in the rave reviews our communities receive and in increased resident retention."

D'Elia added, "Our multifamily property owners appreciate that valued, dedicated management teams and happy residents provide economic benefits in the resultant high occupancy, low delinquency, fast make-ready, and low vacancy days. They also appreciate that they contribute to the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) value of the investment. The bottom line is that positive, engaged employees increase the ROI and ESG for the investor and increase our resident's quality of life."

Christine Dales, COO of The REMM Group, said, "Our investments in the best and latest technological tools for multifamily management is also critical to creating an optimal work environment. These property management technologies save our teams time and frustration while providing added value to residents and owners. We partner with the companies that produce those technological tools, including Yardi, Knock and Respage, to make sure our employees receive the training that is essential to getting the most out of the tools."

The REMM Group is an award winning IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO) located in Tustin, California. They provide lease-up and property management for multifamily, mixed-use, office, industrial, retail, and BTR properties in Southern California.

