Matt Wool Named Next CEO of Global Partnership Marketing Firm, Acceleration Partners

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Partners (AP), the leading global partnership marketing agency, today announced the company's current President, Matt Wool, has been named the new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Founder Robert Glazer, who has served as the CEO of the organization since its inception, will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board, where he will continue to play a vital role in leading the company's strategic direction, leading M&A, and supporting product and service development, and leadership development programs.

"This is an exciting moment for the company and our customers," said Glazer. "Matt's experience, track record, and commitment to our mission and values make him the perfect person to lead AP through its next phase as the partnership marketing industry continues its rapid growth and evolution. We're incredibly fortunate to have him taking over the reins as AP's next chief executive."

Wool is a ten-year veteran of Acceleration Partners. He started in 2011 as VP of Client Services before moving into the role of General Manager and becoming President in 2018. Since then, he has spearheaded exponential growth and led the effort that resulted in private equity investment from Mountaingate Capital. In addition, he successfully guided the two recent acquisitions of Streamline Media and R.O.EYE.

"It's been an honor to work alongside Bob through this extraordinary period of growth and transition. He has galvanized an incredibly talented team and built a unique remote culture of creativity that has led Acceleration Partners to become the largest partnership marketing agency in the world. I'm thrilled to continue that legacy of innovation and maintain the strong culture that Acceleration Partners is known for as we take the business forward," said Wool.

Additional leadership changes include the promotion of Helen Southgate to the newly created role of Chief Global Officer, where she will focus on global strategy. Acceleration Partners also added several senior-level roles to expand its product offerings and delivery excellence, including Tammy Porter joining from GoDaddy as VP of an expanded B2B Partnership Marketing practice and Allie Durham joining from Wunderman Thompson as VP Client Operations.

About Acceleration Partners

Founded in 2007, Acceleration Partners is the recognized leader in partnership marketing and a five-time International Performance Marketing Award (IPMA) winner in the "Best Performance Marketing Agency" category. Acceleration Partners manages programs in more than 40 countries for more than 170 brands, including Target, Adidas, LinkedIn, Noom, Redbubble, and GoToMeeting. Acceleration Partners' global staff of 250+ maintains a singular focus on delivering exceptional outcomes; and delivers deep and data-driven expertise in all key partnership marketing tactics, including affiliate, influencer, content, mass media, and B2B partner marketing. In addition, Acceleration Partners has received awards for its exceptional culture, including "Best Workplaces" (Inc.), "Best Places to Work" (Glassdoor), and "Most Committed to Work-Life Balance" (Digiday).

