BENEFICIAL BLENDS ESTABLISHES BRAIN HEALTH RESEARCH FUND TO BENEFIT THE USF HEALTH BYRD ALZHEIMER'S CENTER AND RESEARCH INSTITUTE

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beneficial Blends, the leading turn-key manufacturer of food, beverage, dietary supplements, cosmetics aromatherapy, and CBD, establishes a Brain Health Research Fund to support USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Center and Research Institute. The company's initial $25,000 gift to the fund will support the institute's efforts to better understand and treat Alzheimer's.

Beneficial Blends

"Mental health has always been a focus for me and Beneficial Blends. Research proves that what people consume has great benefits on the health of the brain," said Erin Meagher, CEO of Beneficial Blends. "We want to support the USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Institute and further these studies so we can educate people on what to eat for brain health and improve their quality of life and the lives of the people around them."

An estimated 26% percent of adults in America experience mental health issues. Many of these individuals do not have easy access to help and/or the ability to seek out help. Since the company's inception, Beneficial Blends recognizes the need to combat mental health issues. Each year, Beneficial Blend's will donate a portion of sales, plus $1 for every bottle of the company's Chillax'n CBD Signature You Organic Oil tincture to the University of South Florida Byrd Alzheimer's Institute Brain Health Research Fund. This support will allow the USF Byrd Alzheimer's Institute to assist in investigations that advance its understanding of Alzheimer's disease as well as helps identify new ways to treat the disease. The institute provides information and education to improve care for people with neurological disorders while expanding their knowledge of brain health and disease prevention.

The newly established fund will directly contribute to improving the quality of life for people affected by Alzheimer's disease both globally, and in our own Tampa Bay community. Specifically, the $25,000 gift will assist in the funding of such initiatives as shared research core facility support, salary for personnel, organization of annual conferences, purchase of lab equipment and caregiver education workshops.

"We are grateful for our partnership with Beneficial Blends as their donation is critical to sustaining our ability to perform cutting-edge research that allows us to understand what causes Alzheimer's, develop strategies to delay the onset and slow its progression," said Dr. Gopal Thinakaran, CEO of the USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Center and Research Institute. "This gift is also essential to supporting new and ongoing caregiver education activities and community outreach education on brain health."

Beneficial Blends produces products according to the company's Four Diamond Approach—'Beneficial for You' products, quality, transparency, and social impact—ensuring high standards within a transparent and socially responsible business and manufacturing practice.

About USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Center and Research Institute

The USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Center and Research Institute is dedicated to the prevention, treatment and cure of Alzheimer's disease and related disorders. The institute is a multi-disciplinary center of excellence at the University of South Florida that provides compassionate family-centered patient care, performs cutting-edge research, and delivers quality public and professional education. With a state-of-the-art building and a highly qualified team of researchers, doctors, clinicians and educators, the institute is at the forefront of Alzheimer's research and care.

