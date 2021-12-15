Ace Hardware Unveils Paint Color Trends for 2022 from Clark+Kensington Three beautiful color palettes capture the mood and design trends predicted for the new year

OAK BROOK, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the stroke of a paint brush and a splash of color, we can instantly transform a room, express our emotions, and redefine the spaces where we spend most of our time these days—our homes. Today, Ace Hardware announced its Clark+Kensington 2022 Color Trends featuring three new color palettes inspired by our collective desire to find renewed inspiration and purpose.

The Clark+Kensington exclusive color palettes include Deliberate Simplicity, Expressive Moments, and Outdoor Escape. From transforming a room into a cozy retreat, to living out loud with vibrant colors, or simply immersing into the tranquility of nature, the color trends of 2022 reflect an overarching theme of influence and inspiration.

"In some ways, we are at a crossroads today, and after the last 20 months, many of us are reassessing what really matters," says Julie Elrod, Paint Business Manager, Ace Hardware. "With so much change forced upon us so quickly, it's important to feel empowered with easy ways to meaningfully influence your surroundings. The Clark+Kensington 2022 Color Trends color palettes were designed to meet people where they are today—whether you are in a mood to hibernate, explore, or just be heard, this new color collection is designed to speak to all of us."

A closer look at the palettes found on acehardware.com:

Deliberate Simplicity : The quest for cozy continues into 2022 as we look to find comfort and balance in our favorite rooms in the home. Soft, subdued colors instantly calm the mind and bring a sense of peace and order to daily life. This palette includes Saturday Morning 18C-2, Stormy Weather CW-C7 and Belgian Waffle N-W20.

Expressive Moments : For those looking to shake up their surroundings, these bold, vibrant colors can instantly transform a room without tearing down a wall or calling a contractor. Look to fun, lively hues like Sea Life 33C-5, Floating Hyacinth 43C-5, and Heirloom China 37C-7 to add a pop of "wow" into your daily routine.

Outdoor Escape: Wide open spaces and the tranquility that comes from connecting with nature can be found inside as well as outside the home with muted hues designed to calm the mind. This down-to-earth color palette includes Olive Tree 29B -7, Chef's Blend 26B -5, and Natural Burlap 22A-3.

For those who need a nudge to find their inspiration, visit acehardware.com/thepaintstudio to help make choosing the right color easy. The new Color Persona Quiz incorporates one-of-a-kind functionality that leads the user through a fun series of questions and recommends one of eight unique and designer-curated color palettes. With this tool, Ace Hardware can help customers tackle their next paint project with confidence.

Available at Ace Hardware, Clark+Kensington is a top-rated paint and primer in one that cuts down on work, comes in a dazzling array of colors, and delivers amazing results within your budget. Plus, any color in the Clark+Kensington color palette can be selected and ordered from the comfort of your home online at acehardware.com using in-store pickup, curbside pickup, or delivery from your local Ace. A special bonus for Ace Rewards Members includes free local delivery from your local Ace on qualifying online orders of $50 or more*.

For more information, visit acehardware.com .

*Participation and delivery area vary by store. Delivery available on in-stock orders placed by noon or on orders placed at least 2 hours before store closing time, whichever is earlier. Ace Rewards members are eligible to receive free next business day delivery on orders of store-stocked items placed before 6 pm local store time, on days the store is open. Orders including assembly do not qualify for delivery today or next business day delivery.

