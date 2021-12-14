Zoomo announces supercharged utility e-bike to kill the petrol-moped

Combines moped-level performance, unmatched reliability, advanced safety and broad customisation options to empower riders and businesses to make the switch from pollutive vehicles

The Zoomo One is designed for last-mile deliveries and will be available in H1, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomo , the world leader for electric last mile delivery bikes, today announced the launch of its highest performance utility e-bike yet, the Zoomo One. With unprecedented speed, safety and durability specs, the Zoomo One is built to supplant petrol mopeds and accelerate the move towards carbon-neutral cities.

The Ultimate Delivery Machine

Built with modern delivery needs in mind, the Zoomo One is set to be the vehicle-of-choice for food and grocery delivery drivers.

The transportation sector currently accounts for around one-fifth of global carbon emissions and the delivery sector continues to skyrocket putting more pollutive vehicles on the road to deliver goods. To get to carbon-neutral, transportation needs to change. Enter, the Zoomo One.

The Zoomo One will eliminate the need for petrol mopeds on our roads, by providing a vehicle that offers the performance and price of a traditional moped, with the added benefit of customized options, in a greener vehicle.

The Features

Built to be definitively best-in-class for delivery, the bike offers unparalleled speed (assisted top speed of 28 mph), world-class safety features (advanced LED lighting, real time location safety tracking) and utility specs (128lbs carrying capacity, the equivalent of over 85 water bottles), that rivals even the most sophisticated petrol mopeds on our roads today.

With all these features included, the bike is designed to keep drivers on the road for a full working day, with a 1kwh swappable battery as a base, and options to expand capacity.

To suit the requirements of different delivery use-cases, the Zoomo One is fully customizable. For the brands who want to be noticed on the roads, the bike includes modular fairings for custom branding, colours and logos.

The bike is also fitted with advanced IOT and security features, such as integrated GPS, cellular modem, bluetooth and accelerometer to provide valuable data, insights and vehicle control capabilities and ultimately, simplify fleet management.

The Whole Package

Delivery riders and businesses want more than just a bike. Zoomo offers a turn-key solution that includes fleet management software, vehicle maintenance and financing options. This integrated offering is unique to the sector.

The bike will be available for purchase with an MSRP of USD $4,000 with additional options for software, servicing and financing prices also tailored depending on fleet size.

"The Zoomo One will be the end of the petrol moped. It is a true sector disruptor that displaces noisy and pollutive mopeds, and provides the most sustainable way to deliver bulky packages - all within 10 minute delivery timeframes," says Mina Nada, Zoomo CEO and Co-Founder.

"We are on the precipice of an EV revolution across the globe, and the Zoomo One will be a critical catalyst in fuelling this transition. The Zoomo One will be an obvious smart substitute to smaller, gas-vehicles on our roads."

The Highlights Round-Up

Dual speed ride modes let fleet managers electronically choose e-bike class, 20mph (class 2) and 28mph (class 3)

Built for delivery with a high cargo payload capability that can carry 88lbs on the back, 40lbs on the front, with flexible mounts for delivery boxes and more

Suitable for deliveries no matter the weather or terrain, with double suspension, 24 inch alloy wheels and puncture resistant tyres

Integrated GPS & real-time vehicle tracking for simplified fleet management

Real-time IoT data for battery health monitoring, preventive maintenance and on-demand rider training

Unlimited options for customisation including modular fairings for custom branding, colours, logos

Durable and reliable bike that's been engineered for 14hr heavy duty delivery use cases with smash-proof, stem-integrated front lights and more

Built with world-first safety features, including integrated, advanced LED lights all round, with turn-signal indicating and a brake-lever activated rear light

The Zoomo One will be available in the United States in H1 2022, with the United Kingdom and Europe closely following behind. Register your interest today: https://www.ridezoomo.com/zoomo-one

About Zoomo

Ex-Deliveroo and Mobike executive Mina Nada and his former Bain colleague Michael Johnson took their side hustle full time in 2019 with a mission to turn the world's delivery fleets electric using e-bikes.

Zoomo is a full-service micromobility platform for delivery. Zoomo's vertically integrated platform encompasses custom delivery oriented e-bikes, plus a servicing and maintenance network, a software platform for asset management and telematics and finance offerings. Zoomo currently operates in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zoomo