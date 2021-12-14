RMA of New York Opens State-of-the-Art IVF Laboratory in Brooklyn, expanding access to fertility care to New York's most populous county This is RMANY's newest laboratory, adding to other locations in Manhattan, Westchester, and Long Island.

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York) announced the opening of its newest full-service fertility center complete with an IVF laboratory located at 430 Albee Square in Downtown Brooklyn. The center, easily accessible to all Brooklyn residents, is the newest of RMA of New York's 13 offices, and its fourth IVF laboratory site.

RMA of New York opens new full-service state-of-the-art IVF facility in downtown Brooklyn Dec. 2021. Pictured (left to right): Jovana Lekovich, MD; Tia Jackson-Bey, MD; Jenna Friedenthal, MD.

For the past 10 years, RMA of New York had served the Brooklyn community at a satellite office in downtown Brooklyn. The opening of this new, full-service center, enhanced with an onsite state-of-the-art IVF laboratory, allows Brooklyn residents to meet all of their fertility needs in one location. Accessibility is a key component to positive patient experiences and successful outcomes, since fertility treatment often involves frequent or even daily visits to the office.

RMA of New York founding partner Dr. Alan Copperman commented, "We are committed to providing exceptional, accessible, and inclusive fertility care to communities in Brooklyn and the surrounding area. By practicing personalized and precise reproductive medicine, I am confident that we will replicate the high success rates we have achieved for two decades at our Manhattan location, and that we will be able to help an entire community of people access care locally and fulfill their family building dreams."

RMA of New York consistently delivers high IVF success rates and is globally recognized as a leader in the field of reproductive medicine and assisted reproductive technology. Personalized, precision medicine and clinical excellence have been hallmark characteristics of RMA of New York for the past 20 years.

Medical Director Dr. Jovana Lekovich, alongside reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialists Dr. Tia Jackson-Bey and Dr. Jenna Friedenthal, will care for patients at the Brooklyn location. With decades of experience among them, they will offer patients a personalized reproductive treatment plan that will meet individualized family-building goals.

Dr. Lekovich emphasized, "We are opening our doors to individuals and couples who come from a wide range of backgrounds, ethnicity, sexual orientations, and cultures, but who share a dream of parenthood. We will combine scientific excellence and compassionate care and do everything in our power to make those dreams come true."

This team of top fertility experts will provide patients with a full range of on-site fertility care from low-tech treatments, such as intrauterine insemination (IUI), to the latest advanced assisted reproductive techniques, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). Fertility preservation treatment programs will now be more accessible with the new state-of-the-art lab that will also provide on-site egg and sperm freezing, and long term storage.

With four offices in Manhattan, three in the Hudson Valley at RMANY at CareMount, and six on Long Island at RMALIIVF, RMA of New York's new Brooklyn location demonstrates a sustained commitment of the organization to provide fertility care to the region. RMA of New York, in partnership with the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Medicine at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is committed to using genomic medicine, big data, and multi-scale biology to personalize care and improve patient outcomes.

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York)

RMA of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine, and serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Led by an integrated team of physicians and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, infertility, and embryology training, RMA of New York is renowned for its pioneering research in the field and for delivering high IVF success rates. For the past 20 years, the physicians of RMA of New York have consistently been distinguished as "Top Doctors" by Castle Connolly and New York Magazine, as well as Super Doctors. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has fertility clinic locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, and abroad in Mexico City. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com.

