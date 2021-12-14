Pier59 Studios and Superstudio 13: Launch of a Strategic Collaboration

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PIER59 STUDIOS (www.pier59studios.com) located in the trendy Chelsea district in New York City and Superstudio 13 (www.superstudiogroup.com) in the artistic quarter of Milan, two of the largest and widely renowned video-photographic locations in the world, have become strategic partners with the purpose of providing integrated service offerings to their international advertising and fashion clientele with the aim to address the increasingly cross-Atlantic needs of theirs globalized customers.

E-PHOTO (www.e-photo.it), part of Triboo Group, a publicly traded company based in Milan and a major player in the creation of photo/video content and web services, is already in partnership with Superstudio 13 and will help coordinate by providing a complete range of digital production and post-production resources to its two partners. E-PHOTO will also channel to its clients the services offered by The INDUSTRY Model MGMT (www.theindustrymodelmgmt.com), a talent-modeling agency operating in both New York and Los Angeles with plans to rapidly expand to Milan, Paris and London.

Federico Pignatelli della Leonessa, Founder and President of PIER59 STUDIOS and Art + Fashion Group commented "It is time to expand our reach to Europe and doing it in collaboration with Superstudio13 and E-PHOTO is the best choice. The possibility of associating my companies with Italian excellences, as an Italian myself, is certainly a source of pride. It is a logical expansion and indeed a pleasure to collaborate with my longtime friend Giulio Corno and with the team of young partners with whom he successfully manages the realities of E-PHOTO and Superstudio13."

Giulio Corno, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Triboo S.P.A. added: "We are extremely proud to have promoted and defined this strategic partnership with PIER59 STUDIOS, the most renowned and valued production studio in New York City, and Art + Fashion Group. I share Federico's vision and I sincerely believe that with the energy and professionalism of my partners Priscilla Foschi, Giulia Ghiazza, Roberta Perisino and Tommaso Borioli, Superstudio 13 can showcase its excellence on an international level."

"What we are experiencing today as a natural evolution of our business is certainly the result of the very strong digital acceleration that we have experienced and driven in recent years. This has made our offerings more structured, wider and now international. We are proud and full of energy for this new project in which E-PHOTO will be able to internationally express the expertise, the organization and the distinctive vision that today makes it unique on the Italian Market" concluded Priscilla Foschi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of E-PHOTO and Board Member of Superstudio13.

Founded in 1995 by Federico Pignatelli della Leonessa and his Art + Fashion Group Corporation, PIER59 STUDIOS is a 110,000 square-foot premiere video-photography and multimedia studio located at the Chelsea Piers in Manhattan, New York City. As the largest photography facility and multimedia studio complex in the world, the space accommodates over 2,500 advertising campaigns annually. The Studios are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to accommodate the varied needs of their diverse clientele - which includes videographers, photographers, designers, advertising agencies and television and film production companies. PIER59 STUDIOS features 11 modular column-free studio spaces, including a 6,500 square-foot sound stage, conceived for high end productions of video and commercial projects and corporate special events. Nine studios are naturally lit and feature retractable walls to allow for space modularity unparalleled in Manhattan.

PIER59 STUDIOS is also one of the preferred venues of New York Fashion Week.

E-PHOTO, part of Triboo Group - founded in 2013, is managed by Priscilla Foschi, Giulia Ghiazza and Roberta Pirisino. E-PHOTO supports its clients in the decision-making processes relevant the production of content; from the analysis and redesign of internal workflows, to the reorganization of production departments, and the management of photo and video shoot outsourcing – E-PHOTO guides its clients towards more efficient and effective choices. Every company decision is made with respect towards environmental and social impact. Flexibility, sharing and transparency guide the approach of E-PHOTO's work. The goal is to provide our customers with concrete tools to optimize their digital business.

Superstudio 13, created in Milan in 1983 by the editor-journalists Flavio Lucchini and Gisella Borioli, is the privileged gathering center of photographers, art directors, editors, stylists and creatives. In the years since its founding, it has become an iconic place that has contributed to the growth of the fashion world by giving the first pulse to the rejuvenation of the Tortona artistic district in Milan. Superstudio 13 is the location where sartorial fashion shoots take place. It is the first and most popular studio complex in Italy, equipped to suit any taste and need. With its 50,000 sq feet of modular space, Superstudio 13 is also the right location for fashion shows, exhibitions, showrooms and presentations.

