HOST DANIEL NEWMAN OF FUTURUM RESEARCH GETS THE INSIDE TRACK AND 2022 TECH TRENDS TO LOOK OUT FOR

The Making Markets Podcast Closes the Year with Insights from Tech CEOs Including: Qualcomm, HPE, Luminar and Juniper Networks HOST DANIEL NEWMAN OF FUTURUM RESEARCH GETS THE INSIDE TRACK AND 2022 TECH TRENDS TO LOOK OUT FOR

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Newman, founding partner and Principal Analyst of Futurum Research , rounds out 2021 with key conversations with tech CEOs: Qualcomm, HPE, Luminar, and Juniper Networks on recently debuted podcast series: Making Markets .

Making Markets

Newman, who focuses on a range of tech issues from Big Data to Big Tech Regulation to Privacy and Cloud Computing, sits down with industry leaders for in-depth conversations about what's driving their companies and the external factors to watch out for.

Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon

"AI scale at the edge is going to be an order of magnitude bigger than we'll see in the data center. And we're actually the company that has the assets to do it. So eventually, people are going to realize, wow, this company also is one of the leading AI companies in the world. And we're going to get there."

Luminar CEO Austin Russell

"I think we have the only clear trajectory and technical capability for how to actually capitalize and monetize on the holistic autonomous vehicle theme and trend"

Juniper Networks CEO

"We have diversified across vertical market segments, across technology areas, across geographies. We have a clarity in strategy that keeps us on the right side of industry dynamics.

HPE CEO Antonio Neri

"Data is not only the most precious assets, but data is the currency, the power of the digital economy. And I believe data one day will be recorded in balance sheets of companies."

Watch the latest Making Markets episodes here :

Don't miss the next episode of Making Markets with Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk.

About Futurum Research:

Futurum Research is a global technology, digital innovation, and market disruption-focused strategy, research, and analyst firm. Our six full-time analysts have diverse backgrounds, each with a minimum of 20 years' real-world consultative experience helping clients develop, implement, and execute innovative business strategies. Every day our team of analysts, researchers, and advisors help business leaders from around the world anticipate tectonic shifts in their industries, identify and overcome obstacles, and leverage technology and innovative thinking to gain and maintain a competitive advantage in their markets. We don't think about solving problems, we know how to help our clients make it happen.

About Daniel Newman:

Daniel Newman is a founding partner and Principal Analyst of Futurum Research. Living his life at the intersection of people and technology, Daniel works with the world's largest technology brands exploring Digital Transformation and how it is influencing the enterprise. From Big Data to IoT to Cloud Computing, Newman makes the connections between business, people and tech that are required for companies to benefit most from their technology projects, which leads to his ideas regularly being cited by CNBC, Barrons, Business Insider and hundreds of other sites across the world. A 7x Best-Selling Author including his most recent "Human/Machine," Daniel is also a Forbes and MarketWatch (Dow Jones) contributor. MBA and Graduate Adjunct Professor, Daniel Newman is a Chicago Native and his speaking takes him around the world each year as he shares his vision of the role technology will play in our future. Follow Daniel on Twitter @DanielNewmanUV.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Futurum Research