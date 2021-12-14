Hospital Digital Fundraising Benchmark Report: First-of-Its-Kind for Hospital Foundations

Digital Health Strategies teams up with Association for Healthcare Philanthropy to survey the hospital fundraising industry

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Health Strategies, which specializes in creating comprehensive digital fundraising strategies for healthcare organizations, and the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP), which provides education, networking, information and research to hospital foundations, today announced publication of the first-ever Digital Fundraising Benchmark Report for Hospitals .

Designed exclusively with hospital foundations in mind, the groundbreaking report uses data gathered from regional and national U.S. health systems, academic medical centers and specialty hospitals to provide insights and metrics that matter to hospital foundations and which can help strengthen their fundraising and digital operations.

Key benchmarks and insights include:

Average online gift amount;

Average email open and click-through rates;

List growth rates;

Strategies for combining data and wealth screening with digital approaches.

"Seeing how our performance stacks up against other hospital foundations will help us identify the areas we need to optimize," said Robin L. Endicott, CFRE, Vice President, Philanthropy, for Geisinger Health Foundation. "We can also benefit by implementing many of the best practices outlined in the report."

Other key insights within the report include:

Digital fundraising is a top priority for 62% of hospital foundations surveyed.

However, two-thirds of hospital foundations don't have dedicated staff to support digital fundraising operations and still rely on direct mail as a major source of foundation revenue. "Direct mail isn't going away, but there's a huge opportunity to integrate it with expertly designed email campaigns," said John Simpson , Digital Health Strategies co-founder.

Two-thirds of hospital foundations haven't created a digital grateful patient program. Simpson noted how one regional health system converted a first-time digital donor into a $1M+ single-gift donor within six months of implementing such a program.

"The shift toward digital fundraising in healthcare philanthropy accelerated during the pandemic," said Alice Ayres, AHP's president and CEO. "Knowing our current performance and adopting new best practices is critical to continuing that evolution and succeeding in an increasingly digital world."

