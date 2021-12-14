Greenville Technical College Selects Full Anthology Suite, Replacing Outdated System with Leading Edge Innovation Supporting Institution's Mission One of the Largest Two-Year Public Institutions in South Carolina Also Deploying Blackboard Learn Ultra in 2022, Leveraging Power of Anthology-Blackboard Merger

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of higher education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Greenville Technical College will implement Anthology's full suite of solutions supporting the end-to-end student journey and overall institutional effectiveness.

Greenville Technical College has selected Anthology's Student, Finance & HCM, Payroll, Reach, Occupation Insight, Accreditation, Academic Economics, Course Evaluations, Insight, Milestone, Planning, Program Review, and Outcomes solutions. Leveraging the power of Anthology and Blackboard's recent merger, the institution is also deploying the full Blackboard Learn Ultra experience to courses in 2022. Anthology was selected following an exhaustive formal process that was facilitated by the State Information Technology Management Office.

"After using the same higher ed systems for years, we realized that we needed a modernized approach, which serves the unique needs of our students and allows us to invest in our institution's future," said Dr. Keith Miller, President, Greenville Technical College. "Anthology's integrated solutions designed to leverage cross-campus data were a perfect match to help us deliver next-generation student services, drive further enrollment growth, and continue transforming lives through education."

"In working closely with the Greenville Technical College team throughout the RFP process, it was clear that their goal was to transform their approach to automation by leveraging data and leading-edge innovation to help them run a more effective college from every dimension. It was important to Anthology to learn about the institution and truly meet their needs," said Jim Brigadier, President, Global Markets of Anthology.

With five campuses and nearly 25,000 students, Greenville Technical College is one of the three largest two-year public institutions in South Carolina. Providing exceptional learning opportunities primarily to the residents of Greenville County, the institution's curricular offerings include certificates, diplomas and associate degrees offered through schools of advanced manufacturing and engineering technology, education and professional studies, arts and sciences, health sciences, business and computer technology, aviation, construction and transportation technologies. In addition, Greenville Technical College offers the state's first bachelor's degree at the technical college level, an Applied Baccalaureate in Advanced Manufacturing Technology. Greenville Technical College has an established reputation for driving economic growth through collaborations with community and business leaders in the vibrant Upstate region, which is home to many large national and global brands.

"We're thrilled to partner with Greenville Technical College and help them serve their diverse socioeconomic and educational student population by establishing a foundation for driving student-focused success and operational excellence," said Jim Milton, Chairman and CEO of Anthology. "I look forward to seeing their institution experience the full benefit of the integrated Anthology solutions."

Anthology's products span the full spectrum of the entire higher education continuum. Drawing on the company's comprehensive offerings, Anthology's suite of solutions creates operational efficiencies; provides intelligence for staff, faculty and administrators; and empowers institutional leaders to support and guide students on a path to success at each phase of their journey.

About Anthology

Anthology recently combined with Blackboard, becoming the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education. Now supporting more than 150 million users in over 80 countries, Anthology strives to advance education to support learners in higher education, K-12, business and government throughout the world. The newly expanded organization uses modern cloud technology and services that address individual needs and help educators shape each learner's journey. Drawing on a comprehensive offering, Anthology solutions create operational efficiencies; provide intelligence for staff, faculty and administrators; and empower institutional leaders to support and guide students on a path to success at each phase of their journey. Discover how we are fulfilling our mission at www.anthology.com.

