Advanced Battery Concepts Appoints Michael Armstrong Vice President, Energy Storage

CLARE, Mich., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Battery Concepts, LLC, a global leader in bi-polar battery invention and manufacturing, has announced the appointment of Michael Armstrong as Vice President, Energy Storage.

Based upon an extensive assessment and analysis of the energy marketplace, with the assistance of members of the University of Michigan's Ross Business School "MAP" program, ABC's management determined that a vital next step in the company's future is to deliver world-class energy storage technology and products. The Multidisciplinary Action Projects (MAP) that provided fresh perspectives on the ever-changing U.S. long duration stationary energy storage market also revealed global opportunities within the scope of ABC's extensive portfolio of patents and capabilities.

In mid-October, Advanced Battery Concepts announced the roll-out of its HOME EMERGENCY ENERGY STORAGE™ system for initial testing in Michigan. This HEES™ introduction brings a welcome energy continuity and self-sufficiency to rural and suburban homeowners. This emergency energy reserve is based on ABC's patented GreenSeal® batteries as the key components of this electrical energy storage system. Stepping into the stationary energy storage landscape, ABC further bolsters its ability to be successful in this major market category through the appointment of Mr. Armstrong.

Energy storage is the major focus for Mr. Armstrong especially in the 1Megawatt (one million watts) and larger requirements found in commercial and industrial applications. ABC has identified several categories for which their proprietary technologies can effectively provide storage including wind farms, solar farms and more conventional power generation stations. The company is making a major commitment to help serve the rapidly growing needs for storage within these markets.

With over ten years of renewable energy and technology business development experience, Michael Armstrong brings an extensive knowledge of market development, sales, project strategy and development. This experience includes micro-grid project development, project-related technology financing, and managing business development activities for vertically integrated European and U.S. manufacturers.

"We are very pleased to have Michael join the team, as he brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge about global energy storage markets," said Dr. Edward Shaffer, CEO of Advanced Battery Concepts. "ABC's energy storage technology, which is not only recyclable, but also U.S. manufactured using ethically sourced materials, is poised to make tremendous impacts on the energy storage world. Mike's experience leading development programs and projects with several growth-focused organizations will be a great asset to our organization."

Michael Armstrong earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a focus on Economics from Albers School of Business and Economics at Seattle University. Michael will be based in San Diego, California.

Advanced Battery Concepts

As a global leader in bi-polar battery invention and manufacturing, the company has developed an extensive portfolio of patents and trade secrets, benefitting its licensees and other customers, termed GreenSeal® Technology. This technology delivers improved battery performance at lower production costs for traditional lead-acid batteries while also enabling application to other advanced chemistries.

In the near future, Advanced Battery Concepts will look to change the energy storage industry again with its announcement of EverGreenSeal® to greatly enhance battery technology, safety, increased sustainability, and production on a world-wide scale.

